Transfer rumors, news: PSG move for Arsenal star Martinelli

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Paris Saint-Germain are looking to land Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, while Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is on the radar of both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers to sign winger Gabriel Martinelli this summer. Glyn KIRK / AFP via Getty Images

- Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has held a meeting with the representatives of Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, ahead of a potential summer switch, according to L'Equipe. PSG reached another Champions League semifinal in midweek and are looking to sign another attacker for the summer. Martinelli, who has a contract until 2027 with Arsenal, is an option as the Gunners need to raise money from player exits to sign new players themselves. PSG have also held talks with representatives of RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, but his transfer could cost upwards of €80 million.

- Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is on the radar of both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, says Football Insider. The 23-year-old faces an uncertain future, with Spurs looking set for relegation at the end of the season, and top clubs are already positioning themselves to swoop if he becomes available. PSG have also been reported to be interested in the Senegal international in the past.

- Barcelona have made Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez their priority transfer target this summer, reports Mundo Deportivo. Álvarez, 26, has impressed since joining Atlético Madrid from Manchester City for an initial €75 million in 2024, with 18 goals and nine assists to his name this season. With that in mind, Barcelona are believed to be willing to make a €100 million move for the Argentina international, though it's unclear if that will be enough to seal a switch. Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, and Atlético's Alexander Sorloth are listed as some other targets in case the Blaugrana can't land Álvarez.

- Aston Villa are prepared to step up their interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, claims TEAMtalk. The versatile 26-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield, with an expectation that a transfer will be facilitated this summer to allow the club to sign other players. While Inter Milan and Tottenham have been linked with Jones, Villa have now positioned themselves among the frontrunners to sign him.

- Barcelona are hoping to renegotiate the terms of signing Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal, says Fabrizio Romano. The England forward has a €30 million clause in his loan contract which would allow him to join the Spanish club permanently, but while Man United are insistent on getting the full amount in the summer, Barcelona are looking to restructure the deal. And that has left the two parties at a stand-off.

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OTHER RUMORS

- Dusan Vlahovic could leave Juventus at the end of his contract this summer, with AC Milan interested in the striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Robert Lewandowski's agent is in Italy to conduct talks over a free transfer in the summer, when his client's Barcelona contract expires, with a meeting expected with Juventus and AC Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus are interested in Franck Kessie, as the midfielder nears the end of his contract with Al Ahli. (Tuttosport)

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- Barcelona youngster Roony Bardghji is attracting interest from Juventus, Monaco, Porto, and Real Betis ahead of a potential loan. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Chelsea are eyeing a move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, who has a €60 million release clause. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bayern Munich, PSG, and Arsenal have shown interest in Tottenham midfielder Xavi Simons. (Ekrem Konur)

- Chelsea are continuing talks over a move for Sunderland star Noah Sadiki, with hopes of tempting him to make a switch this summer. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Personal terms are not an issue in Bayern Munich's pursuit of Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon this season, while Arsenal and Liverpool remain interested. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Newcastle are stepping up their interest in Hertha Berlin's midfield wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn. (TEAMTalk)

- Versatile defender/midfielder Archie Gray is attracting attention amid Tottenham's battle against Premier League relegation. (Football Insider)