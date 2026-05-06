The inside story of how Manchester City won the WSL this season

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No one can argue that Manchester City did not deserve to lift the Women's Super League (WSL) trophy this season. Really, they were the only worthy winners.

In a campaign defined by consistency and control, City dethroned Chelsea (who had won the last six titles back-to-back) to secure their first WSL crown in a decade, and the triumph caps a remarkable nine-month transformation for the club. Having finished fourth last season to miss out on European football, and sacked manager Gareth Taylor as a result, City emphatically surged to the summit under former Denmark boss Andrée Jeglertz and didn't look back.

Indeed, City have dominated the WSL stats. They lead for goals (58), Expected Goals (54.4), shots on target per match (7.0), big chances created (97), touches in the opposition box (849), and possession won in the final third per match (8.6) -- indicating their aggressive attack and relentless desire to retain possession -- while they also sit top for accurate crosses per match (7.1), and have double the number of set-piece goals (15) as the team in second place, Aston Villa (7).

The foundations of their success were laid in disappointment. A year ago, City fell agonizingly short of the title, losing out to Chelsea on goal difference. But, determined to close the gap, the club committed to strengthening both their squad and backroom setup -- and now, all the work to secure the right manager, change the ethos and environment, adapt tactics, redevelop injury and women's health protocols, and sign key targets has paid off.

While the lack of UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) football this season played a large role in the club remaining consistent without needing to contend with added travel, games and intensity, this is not the only reason City won the title. They have shown resilience throughout, and when their shock 3-2 defeat to Brighton on April 25 threatened to stall the title charge amid pressure from Arsenal, City responded in dramatic fashion on May 3 as Rebecca Knaak's 91st-minute header downed Liverpool in their penultimate game to put them on the brink of the title. It was arguably the most important goal the club scored all season, and it sparked wild celebrations among players and staff alike.

Within three days, the title was City's after Arsenal failed to beat Brighton in the first of their three games in hand on Wednesday night. It wasn't the way City would have wanted to win it, but they won't care. Jeglertz set a platform, amid plenty of new faces and new tactics, that has brought success inside a year. So how did they do it?

Manchester City, who last won the WSL title in 2016, celebrate after their late win against Liverpool. Molly Darlington - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images)

Jeglertz, the manager who could

Amid an injury crisis and a poor run of form (W3, L2, D1) that saw City drop out of the WSL title race early in 2025, the club made the decision to part ways with Gareth Taylor, who had been at the helm since 2020, just five days before League Cup final against Chelsea on March 15.

Former manager Nick Cushing -- who led the City to their only WSL title in 2016 -- took interim charge and immediately lost that final at the start of three games against the Blues across three different competitions. Indeed, despite going 2-0 up in the UWCL quarterfinal first-leg vs. Chelsea, City fell 3-0 in the second leg, then also lost 2-1 in the WSL. By the time City lost to rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals in April, it was clear that Cushing wasn't going to take control in the long term; the messaging was clear that the club wanted a fresh approach.

Sources told ESPN that the club underwent a lengthy process, led by new director of women's football Therese Sjogran, to find the right fit ahead of the new season. And having had firsthand experience of Jeglertz's style of management at Umeå, Finland and Linköpings, Sjogran had a firm favorite in mind.

"I think he has the perfect strategy of play. It fits perfectly with City and the identity we have," she told club media upon his appointment on July 3. "He's a people's person; he knows how to handle a very good squad because that's what we're going to have and you have to, as a manager, try to keep the players happy as long as possible. And with the team we're going to have, that's going to be a challenge. I think he's [a] perfect [fit] and I really hope we can build something new and reach our goals as well."

The Swede is a proven winner, with experience in women's football since 2003, and led an Umea team including Brazil legend Marta to the Champions League title [it was then known as UEFA Women's Cup] in 2004, as well as two more finals in 2007 and 2008, to cement himself as one of the best managers in women's football.

But, as Sjogran said, it is his ability to deal with people which makes him stand out from his peers. He operates an open-door policy, vastly different from how City operated with under Taylor, and wants direct contact with all his players rather than relying on his backroom staff.

Andrée Jeglertz has taken the City team to new levels this season. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sources in and around the club said that he is direct, calm and honest, and wants to truly understand his players to ensure that everyone is comfortable and on the same page. One source called him a "calming presence" and praised his ability to manage a "complex" squad -- City have a plethora of leaders, some more vocal than others, like Vivianne Miedema and Alex Greenwood, while there are also a host of younger players who need more guidance.

Ultimately, Jeglertz wants his players to take ownership over problem-solving and key tactics, and he often asks them to form smaller groups to go through an in-game scenario and come up with an idea for how they'd counteract it. While some City players aren't as comfortable with this as others, much of the team have relished the opportunity and it has encouraged a more open dialogue, while also creating a shared responsibility that has largely contributed to the team's success.

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Jeglertz's approach has clearly been refined during his 20-year career, but it is also simply a reflection of the type of person he is. Greenwood has called him "really understanding on a human level" and former City star Toni Duggan (who played for the club from 2013-2017) was effusive in her praise following City's 3-0 victory over United in the WSL at the end of March.

"From afar, now I've retired, I look at managers and think 'you're the type of manager I'd like to have played for' and Andrée is definitely one of those," she told the City website. "Sarina [Wiegman] is another. They just give off a persona and strike me as managers you'd run through a brick wall for and that's what you want.

"Sometimes it's not down to these crazy tactics, it's a man-manager who will manage the team and individuals like human beings -- and that's the way he comes across."

Jeglertz doesn't just give this impression to former players, he comes across in this way to the media as well. He never exaggerates his points or is overly dramatic; he keeps level-headed and remains pragmatic in pre- and postmatch news conferences.

"If the players are very happy, I need to be balanced; if the players are very disappointed, I need to be balanced," he recently explained. "That's the coach's job: finding the balance all the time." Sources said that Jeglertz has instilled new confidence in this City team, both in the players themselves and from the tactics/philosophy that they are playing under.

City have even begun posting clips of his prematch and half-time pep talks, to give fans an insight into how connected the team really is. It is clear from those videos that Jeglertz backs his players, and in turn, the players back him.

The numbers behind City's success

by Yash Thakur

Jeglertz has transformed the side into a well-oiled machine, capable of dominating every phase of the game. But what were the key ingredients?

A triple-threat attack

City's attacking domination in the WSL is evident from the numbers: They've scored 58 goals, with 15 from set pieces, the most in both categories. They have the variety and firepower to score from almost every situation, and the top-three players for goal contributions in the WSL this season all play for City: Khadija "Bunny" Shaw (23), Miedema (15) and Kerolin (14).

In particular, Shaw and Miedema have been out of this world. The duo rank first and third respectively for xG (19.5 and 9.1) and City have the top four players in Big Chances Created: Lauren Hemp (15), Greenwood (10), Miedema (8), Yui Hasegawa (8).

Former Arsenal striker Miedema has flourished in the No. 10 role behind Shaw, turning facilitator with her incredible vision, while, as ever, Shaw has spearheaded the attack to score 18 goals and pick up four assists. The Jamaica international has reached 20+ goal contributions in three of her four WSL seasons at the club, and has stepped up at crucial points this season -- scoring seven game-winning goals for City, the most in the league.

Even the defense is getting in on the attacking act, as right back Kerstin Casparij has become only the third defender to record 10+ goal involvements in a WSL campaign (3 goals, 7 assists) after Ona Batlle in 2022-23 (1G, 9A) and Katie McCabe in 2020-21 (4G, 11A).

Hasegawa's midfield masterclass

Hasegawa is arguably the best midfielder in women's football right now. The Japan international recently captained her side to glory in the Asian Cup, winning every single game, and has been one of City's most important players over the last couple of seasons.

But her game has undergone a transformation under Jeglertz. Playing alongside Laura Blindkilde-Brown, Hasegawa has been afforded the freedom to take up attacking positions in the 4-2-3-1 system and is often seen playing combination passes in pockets of space high up the pitch. That allows her to create high-value chances and appear in the box more consistently. Indeed, she has averaged more touches in the opposition box (1.58) and chances created (1.42) per game this season than any other season at City.

Her defensive nous is also key and helps her side win possession back high up the pitch due to her understanding of pressing angles and ability to read the game. She has the second-most interceptions (33) in the WSL and is second on City's roster for most possessions won in the attacking third (22).

Defensive solidity

City's defense has built a solid platform for the rest of the squad and their 0.85 goals conceded per game is their second-best rate across the last five seasons (only their 0.68 in 2023-24 is less.)

Summer signing Jade Rose has been a rock at center back. Her aggressive nature and strength in one-vs.-one duels has allowed City to close down players between the lines and deal with direct attacks. The Canada international is also incredible on the ball, and is excellent at progressing play through both her passes and carries. Her 136 progressive passes and 193 progressive carries is in the top five for both categories this season, while her defensive anticipation allows her to make crucial defensive blocks and she has prevented 1.97 expected goals -- the third most by any player in the league.

As noted above, Casparij has also been an incredible two-way presence from right back position. She has been relentless in attack and provided excellent cover in defense too.

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New faces and new tactics

City's season has been shaped as much by their recruitment as anything that has happened on the pitch. A year earlier, the club had been stretched to the limit, hit by recurring injuries, and left with a threadbare squad that offered little depth from the bench which saw them fall out of contention for silverware in the final few months.

While that adversity fast-tracked the development of academy talents like Gracie Prior and Lily Murphy, it ultimately left City unable to sustain a serious challenge in either the WSL or the UWCL. Addressing that fragility became a priority and, alongside the search for a new manager, City moved decisively in the transfer market to secure versatile Switzerland forward Iman Beney before Euro 2025 even began.

Further additions followed, with midfielder Sydney Lohmann, young defender Rose, right back Laura Wienroither, and England midfielder Grace Clinton (in an unusual swap deal for her international teammate Jess Park with Manchester United) strengthening the squad. Meanwhile, winger Chloe Kelly joined Arsenal on a free transfer after her loan spell, and Laia Aleixandri (Barcelona) and Jill Roord (FC Twente) also moved on.

The squad was vastly reshaped, but the new arrivals helped fill key gaps with like-for-like replacements -- Beney for Kelly; Rose and Wienroither for Alexandri; Clinton and Lohmann for Roord -- and brought much-needed depth. Yet issues remained. Injuries continued to disrupt their attacking options and Australia wonderkid Mary Fowler was sidelined in the first half of the season, while Miedema, Kerolin and Shaw also struggled with fitness early on.

USWNT defensive midfielder Sam Coffey arrived in January. Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

The club's lack of European football and a deeper squad helped mitigate some of these concerns, but the winter transfer window saw City double down with the signing of experienced USWNT defensive midfielder Sam Coffey. Her arrival from NWSL side Portland Thorns for a fee of $875,000 (£650,000) proved transformative, adding composure, balance and control in midfield, and subtly reshaped the team's overall structure.

Indeed, after defeating local rivals Man United -- a side who struggled with the weight of a small squad and multiple competitions this season -- 3-0 in the WSL in March, Jeglertz gave a key insight into how he molds his team around new players.

"Coming back to have the luxury of being able to choose which player that I think fits best," he said. "So it takes time for her [Coffey], but the group is used to adapting to new players because we want the best out of them. So she's adapting a little bit to us, but mostly the team is more adapting to her and that is saying something about the team also."

This is a somewhat unusual approach, as normally managers look to sign players who fit their designated style, rather than being willing to be adaptable and flexible to develop their team around a player.

But this flexibility has also been seen in the elevated tactics the Swede has brought to the team, using his new signings and the squad he inherited from Taylor to refine in-game approaches with options off the bench.

Injury prevention and adapting performance data

Mary Fowler picked up an ACL injury last season. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Part of the reason City's end to last season was so calamitous was because of the plethora of injuries the team faced. Greenwood, Miedema, Shaw, Fowler, Roord and Hemp all spent significant time on the sidelines, while Aoba Fujino, Rebecca Knaak, Laura Coombs, Naomi Layzell and goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita also faced spells out with injury, leaving City with only four outfield substitute options at times.

One source described it as a "domino effect," with what happened to Shaw and Fowler an obvious example. The reliance on Shaw up front saw her season come to an end in March after she picked up a hamstring injury through overloading (though she still won the joint Golden Boot award). Then, the pressure on Fowler to lead the line in every match -- with mostly double gameweeks by the end of the season -- saw the youngster suffer an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in April.

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Off the back of Roord (January 2024) and Fowler facing ACL injuries, City took a renewed focus on their injury prevention services, sources revealed to ESPN. Indeed, the club have now established one of the fastest ACL rehabilitation processes in the WSL, consistently returning players to on-grass training and running ahead of many rivals. Importantly, City have not kept their methods behind closed doors; sources said that clubs across England regularly share medical data and research in a collective effort to advance the women's game.

City's approach to injury rehabilitation has also drawn praise for its emphasis on individualized care, in contrast to the "one size fits all" models elsewhere. While clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea have faced external scrutiny over their processes, City are frequently highlighted as a benchmark for best practice.

A further area of ongoing focus for them is female athlete health, including the impact of hormones, pelvic floor and menstruation. This work has not only deepened the understanding of how these factors influence performance and recovery but has also helped foster a more open and supportive environment within the squad, ensuring players feel comfortable and able to compete at their highest level.

The club has strengthened this area through partnerships with PhD researchers and universities in Manchester. Rosie Anderson, who studied menstrual cycles in professional women's football, has since taken on a full-time role as a Physical Performance Scientist. Meanwhile, Sarah Malone is currently contributing to the club's work on female athlete health alongside her studies.

Ultimately, no team has cracked the code when it comes to trying to compete in the UWCL, WSL, League Cup and FA Cup, on top of travel and international breaks. But City have been taking steps to ensure they can attack on all fronts next campaign.

The future

The future of star striker Bunny Shaw will be in focus over the coming months. Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The celebrations over City's first WSL title for a decade will be long and well-deserved. But the focus at the club has already shifted toward next season and the challenge of sustaining their success both domestically and in Europe. This season's lack of European football provided a chance to build foundations; now they need to build on them so they are prepared when the games start to come thick and fast.

By virtue of their league finish, City will enter the UWCL directly at the league phase, bypassing the qualifiers. But attention will quickly turn to whether the squad has been strengthened sufficiently and whether the lessons from this campaign have been learned.

If anything, this season has underlined the importance of depth. Even a side as well-resourced as Chelsea struggled with injuries despite boasting one of the strongest squads in Europe. City may have momentum, but further reinforcements still look necessary in the summer window.

They might even need to sign a new striker. Shaw's contract expires in the summer and that remains a cloud hanging over the team right now. Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea are keen on signing the Jamaica striker, but City are also equally eager to get her to sign a new deal as allowing the 29-year-old to move to a domestic rival at the peak of her career -- and on a free transfer, no less -- would be disastrous business.

There is also a looming test for Jeglertz. While he has delivered a league title in his first season in charge at City, his last major triumph in Europe came nearly two decades ago, and the landscape of the women's game has evolved significantly since then. To cement his status among the elite coaches in the modern era, he will need to take everything he has done this season and better it.

City were worthy winners of the WSL, but if they are to prove they're on par with their rivals around Europe, they must turn this into the benchmark rather than a one-off. After all, getting to the top is one thing, but staying there is an entirely different challenge.