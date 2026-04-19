Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates from first Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium

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Everton host Liverpool for the very first time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium as the Merseyside clubs fight for Champions League qualification, and you can follow it all live right here with ESPN.

With David Moyes' side enjoying their best season in some time -- and the visitors enduring their worst -- just five points separate the two teams.

Everton would rise above Chelsea and all the way up to sixth with a victory, while Liverpool could strengthen their own European ambitions ahead of a tough run-in for Arne Slot's side.

Liverpool come into this one on the back of just one win in their last four league games, although that did come last weekend against Fulham as goals from Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah gave Slot's side a relatively comfortable 2-0 victory.

Everton have struggled at home this season but may well have turned things around following an impressive 3-0 win over Chelsea in their last game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. A brace from Beto and a third from Iliman Ndiaye proved the difference that day.

Nonetheless, that is their only victory in their last three, as it was sandwiched between a 2-0 loss at Arsenal and a 2-2 draw with Brentford. In the latter, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's equalizer in the first minute of stoppage time was enough to snatch a point.

Arne Slot has won two out of his three Merseyside derbies but drew his only other trip to Everton thanks to a stunning stoppage-time volley from James Tarkowski last season.