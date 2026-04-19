Man City vs. Arsenal LIVE: Arsenal retaliate immediately in tense title race clash

Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League title race takes centre stage this afternoon as Manchester City host Arsenal in a game that could a long way to deciding where the trophy ends up in May, and you can follow it all with ESPN.

Arsenal arrive with the advantage in the table, but Pep Guardiola's men know that a win here would cut the Gunners' lead back down to three -- with City having a game in hand.

The visitors, who stumbled last weekend vs. Bournemouth, know even a point here would put them in pole position to win their first league title since 2003/04.

City head into this one buoyed and rested -- having last put three past Chelsea on Stamford Bridge on April 12, with Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guéhi and Jérémy Doku providing the goals.

Mikel Arteta's side were last in action on Wednesday night, as a 0-0 draw at home vs. Sporting Lisbon booked their place in the semifinals of this year's Champions League.

The sides last met in the Carabao Cup final on March 22, and it was City who ran out winners at Wembley, with O'Reilly in the goals again as he scored a brace.

Erling Haaland is the league's top scorer with 22 to his name, and he'll be looking to add more to his tally on Sunday -- but will need to get the better of an Arsenal backline that have shipped the fewest of any team this term.