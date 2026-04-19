Mohamed Salah determined to end Liverpool career 'the right way'

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Liverpool, England -- Mohamed Salah has said he wants to end his time at Liverpool "the right way" after scoring in the Reds' 2-1 victory over Everton on Sunday.

The Egypt international opened the scoring at Hill Dickinson Stadium, drawing level with Steven Gerrard for the most goals scored by a Liverpool player in Merseyside derbies (nine). Beto equalised for the hosts in the second half before Virgil van Dijk scored in stoppage time to seal a massive victory for Arne Slot's side.

"It feels great, to be fair," Salah told Sky Sports after the match. "The most important thing was to help the team to just settle down and keep more confidence, because we knew before the game it was going to be tricky, it was going to be a difficult game. I'm glad in the end we managed to win the game."

Mo Salah scored in the first Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Salah now has just five games left for Liverpool, having confirmed last month that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Asked about whether he is already reflecting on the end of his Anfield career, Salah said: "No, but I wish I just keep scoring and help the team at least to achieve Champions League [qualification] this season. And hopefully I [say] farewell in the right way."

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Speaking about the Liverpool forward, teammate Van Dijk added: "There will be a lot of words coming out of my mouth over the next couple of weeks on him. But listen, he is so important for us, on and off the pitch.

"I would say, the appreciation sometimes comes a little bit when players are gone, but we appreciate him so much. He is an outstanding teammate to have, obviously we have been through everything together; highs, lows.

"He will still be important for the last five games that we have to play and then it will be emotional for him and his family, for sure. But for us as well, because he meant a lot to me, a lot to the team and to the fans of course. But first, we have still a job to do and he knows it -- that's the main focus."