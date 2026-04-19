Pep Guardiola cautions his players despite Arsenal win: 'They are still top'

Burley: Man City will win the Premier League if they beat Arsenal (1:04)

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MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has cautioned his players against believing they will march to the Premier League title after beating Arsenal by reminding them that Mikel Arteta's side are still top.

City closed the gap to three points with a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Guardiola's team will go top if they win their game in hand against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

And despite earning the chance to edge ahead in the title race, he's warned his squad that there's still a long way to go.

Pep Guardiola's side are pushing the title race down to the wire. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"Who is top of the league?" Guardiola said after the match. "We are not. In goal difference, they are better.

"Step by step. But of course, we have hopes and still extend the chance to fight until the end."

Guardiola has an injury concern ahead of the trip to Burnley after revealing Rodri picked up a groin problem against Arsenal.

The Spain midfielder looked to be in some discomfort when he was substituted two minutes from time and Guardiola said he will undergo tests to assess the severity of the problem.

"Some groin," Guardiola said when asked about Rodri's injury. "The doctors will make tests later or tomorrow."

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City's win over Arsenal was sealed thanks to Erling Haaland's second-half winner.

A pulsating game saw both teams hit the woodwork and Kai Havertz squander the chance to equalise in the 95th minute with a free header in the City box.

"The best two teams in England, I think it was a good advertisement worldwide," Guardiola said.

"Both man-marking, attack, quick, a little more process. Nothing to say.

"I would be satisfied with a draw or a defeat. When I see what I see in my team, what can I say? I cannot complain at all, I'm so proud because they are top."