Bernardo Silva: Erling Haaland 'fought like an animal' in Man City's win over Arsenal

Mikel Arteta vows that Arsenal won't stop in their pursuit of the Premier League title after defeat to Manchester City. (1:21)

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Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva was full of praise for Erling Haaland after the Norwegian scored the decisive goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Arsenal, saying the striker "fought like an animal."

The game was defined, in part, by the physical battle between Haaland and Arsenal defender Gabriel, with the striker holding off the Brazilian to score the 65th-minute winner.

"Erling was fantastic today fighting for every ball," Silva told Sky Sports. "It's not easy against two tough centre-backs. Today he fought like an animal."

The win propelled City to within three points of Mikel Arteta's side, and Silva was asked how important Sunday's result was.

"Very big because it puts us in a position if we win our game in hand we're on the same points. Two weeks ago this didn't look very likely, this scenario. I'm happy we can be on the same points," he replied.

"It's a long season. A lot of small details didn't go our way this season. Also unlucky plays, we missed a lot of chances. A lot of games we should have won. Today things went our way. I'm really happy."

Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland have spent four seasons together at Manchester City. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Haaland also referenced his battle with Gabriel, who tore the striker's undershirt while challenging for one ball and later faced calls for his dismissal when he pushed his head into Haaland's.

"I think it's always like this, a lot of fighting and things like this," Haaland told Sky Sports.

"It's up to others to decide if I won that battle or not. I scored the goal so I won the battle in that moment, it was a great goal, it was a decisive moment and we win."

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The Norwegian was among those who believed Gabriel could have seen red.

"I think if I fell on the floor, which I will not do unless someone really attacks me, it will maybe be a red card. I'm not sure," he said. "But it is what it is, I will not fall on the floor.

"Yellow card for me, I'm not sure why, he comes up to my face. But it is what it is."

Haaland was also quick to return his captain's praise, referencing a defensive header Silva won against Viktor Gyökeres.

"I remember that cross, when he headed it out, I told him he was like Cannavaro today," he said. "I'm not going to make it emotional but Bernie, you were really good as usual."