Ivan Toney backing himself to fire Al Ahli into AFC Champions League Elite final

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By the lofty standards he has set for himself, Ivan Toney has had a relatively quiet AFC Champions League Elite campaign in 2025-26.

After netting six goals last season to help Al Ahli claim a first-ever continental title, the England international has netted just once this term -- although his record in the Saudi Pro League stands at a remarkable 27 goals in as many games.

Back in the round of 16 at the start of last week, Toney even had a penalty saved against Al Duhail before a 117th-minute freekick from Riyad Mahrez booked Al Ahli's place in the quarterfinals -- where they came from a goal down to beat Johor Darul Ta'zim 2-1 on Friday, despite playing more than half the game a man down following a red card to Ali Majrashi.

So, even though Toney has not been as lethal in front of goal in this season's ACL Elite, Al Ahli remain on course to successfully defend their crown -- with their next assignment a semifinal clash with Japan's Vissel Kobe on Monday evening.

For Toney, the match simply presents another opportunity for him to play his part in getting his side one step closer to back-to-back titles, which has only ever been achieved one before in the ACL era -- by fellow SPL outfit Al Ittihad.

"Hopefully my penalties are better than the last one," said a self-deprecating Toney, in Sunday's pre-match news conference. "I'm a confident player and I'll still take them regardless.

"I'll back myself every opportunity to take one and hopefully the next one can be much better than before. In the game if it's needed, hopefully I can score."

"My job in the team is to score goals and the structure we have and the players we have makes it a bit easier for myself.

"It's a privilege to play with some of the players I'm playing with and the confidence everyone gives me around the team, as well as the coach, gives me the freedom to be myself and score goals.

"That's what I came to this team to do and help us win games. That's the main focus for me."

And even if Toney does not fire against Vissel, the fact that Al Ahli have other dangermen - like Mahrez and Enzo Millot, who are their current top scorers with four goals each - means there are a plethora of candidates to potentially step up as their match winner.

"I'll do the best I can obviously, try and score goals, and pin the defenders back," added Toney. "Other players can score goals also, so it's not just on myself.

"The main thing is we stick to our game plan and focus on ourselves rather than what the other team can do, because we have power also. We have quality players and we have what it takes to progress through to the next stage.

"But we know it's a big task and I'm confident in what we have in the dressing room that can achieve this."

With the centralised ACL Elite finals taking place in Jeddah, Al Ahli will also have the benefit of home support in Monday's game at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Already, 40,506 had turned out for last week's victory over JDT. More can be expected against Vissel.

Nonetheless, with the backing of their supporters also comes with it an added level of pressure -- although Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle believes that is something they should be relishing.

"It's a privilege to represent Saudi Arabia in [this] competition," said the German tactician, who will be coming up against a compatriot in the form of Vissel's Michael Skibbe.

"As the only [Saudi Arabian] club [left in the competition] right now, we should take that not as too much in a way of pressure - we should take it [as a] privilege, like I said."

"Hopefully, [we will] not only make [our fans] happy, but also all the passionate supporters of Saudi Arabian football. This is our goal."