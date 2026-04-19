Harry Kane vows Bayern Munich have 'a lot to play for' after Bundesliga title

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Harry Kane insists Bayern Munich still have "a lot to play for" this season after winning the Bundesliga title following their 4-2 thrashing over Stuttgart on Sunday.

The England international was substituted on at half time to bag his 31st goal, taking his tally to 51 across all competitions for Bayern this season, the most by any player for a top-five league side since Erling Haaland in 2022-23 (52).

After retaining the title -- Bayern's 13th in 14 seasons -- an overjoyed Kane shared his ambitions for the remainder of the season.

Harry Kane has scored 32 goals this season in the Bundesliga, most by a player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Getty

"It's been a fantastic season for us to finish the league off in the way we have with the goals that we scored." Kane said.

"It's a credit to the mentality of the boys, from the first game to the last we just keep pushing.

"We still have a lot to play for in other competitions, but all the hard work and days together this makes it worth it to be champions again."

Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz have a combined 94 goal contributions between them this season -- the most by a trio on record (since 1988) in the Bundesliga.

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Kane celebrated the trio's chemistry: "It's special, I feel like the relationship just get stronger and stronger, it grows everytime we play and train with eachother.

"There is still a lot to play for we feel good everytime when we're on the pitch.

Two more trophies are up for grabs for Vincent Kompany's side -- with a semifinal against Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup to play next as well as a highly-anticipated clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals.

Kompany, who has now won the Bavarian club's 34th and 35th Bundesliga crowns, hailed the opportunity to keep winning trophies.

"The numbers are great, but it's not over yet," Kompany said.

"We keep going. It's also a question of mentality. We always give our all, whether in pre-season or for a competitive fixture and I don't want to stop yet.

"We've got crucial weeks to come. We're excited, but also know how tough it'll be. Our belief is there, and that's very valuable in football."

Additional information from PA contributed to this report.