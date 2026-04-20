Stats: Haaland's 11 powers City, Salah equals Gerrard's record 9, Bayern win record 34th title

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It was quite the impactful weekend of football as Manchester City defeated Arsenal at home to reduce the gap to the Premier League leaders to three points while still having a game in hand. Liverpool scored a dramatic late winner in the Merseyside derby, while Manchester United edged Chelsea to dent their top five hopes. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, remained in the relegation zone after conceding an injury-time equaliser against Brighton & Hove Albion.

There was no LALIGA action this weekend with the Copa del Rey final taking place, as Real Sociedad defeated Atlético Madrid on penalties to claim the trophy. Over in Italy, Internazionale all but sealed the Serie A title with a 3-0 win over Cagliari, as challengers Napoli lost at home to Lazio, with AC Milan picking up a win to re-take second place, 12 points behind Inter with five games to go.

Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title with four games to spare after a 4-2 win over VfB Stuttgart, as Borussia Dortmund lost in injury time away to TSG Hoffenheim. Meanwhile in France, Lyon stunned Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-1 win away from home, thus handing second-placed Lens a lifeline after their 3-2 win over Toulouse reduced the gap to a point.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

4, 6, 8

Erling Haaland became the first player to score in 4 consecutive Premier League appearances against Arsenal since Diogo Jota in March 2022. Haaland now has 6 goals in 8 Premier League games against Arsenal - only Sergio Agüero (8 in 15 games) and Kevin De Bruyne (8 in 16 games) have netted more in Premier League matches between Arsenal and Manchester City (for both teams).

11

Erling Haaland has scored or assisted the winning goal in 11 of City's 20 Premier League wins this season.

Manchester City now have a 11-game home unbeaten streak against Arsenal in the Premier League (8-3-0, W-D-L), with the last loss in January 2015 under Manuel Pellegrini.

10 and 14

With 10 goals and 14 assists, Rayan Cherki has become the first player to reach 10+ goals and 10+ assists for Premier League clubs in all competitions this season.

4

Arsenal are on a four-game losing streak in the PL/domestic cup competitions for the first time under Mikel Arteta, and first time overall since March 2018, a run which also included two losses against Man City.

1

Kai Havertz's goal was his first in the Premier League this season. In fact, Havertz scored his first PL goal since February 2, 2025 against Manchester City.

90+10'

Virgil van Dijk's game-winning goal at 90'+10 is the latest Premier League goal in the history of the Merseyside Derby, overtaking James Tarkowski's game-tying goal (90'+8) last season in the last Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

6

Liverpool have scored six 90th-minute winners against Everton in the Premier League - the most one side has against any opponent in the competition's history.

9

In his final Merseyside derby, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored his ninth career Premier League goal in the Merseyside derby, tying Steven Gerrard for the most in the PL fixture.

4

Beto has 4 goals and 1 assist in his last 3 PL games after scoring 4 goals and 0 assists in first 30 league games this season.

5

Matheus Cunha has scored more Premier League goals against Chelsea (5) than any other side.

18

The last player to provide more assists in a Premier League season than Bruno Fernandes' 18 assists this season was Kevin De Bruyne (20) in 2019-20.

4

Chelsea have lost four straight Premier League matches without scoring a goal for the first time since February-March 1998, which included a home defeat to Man United. The only time in Chelsea's club history that it had a longer such run was in November 1912 (5 consecutive losses).

6

Chelsea suffered their sixth home defeat in the Premier League this season, including each of their last three, only in 1994-95 have the Blues recorded more losses at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League campaign (7).

15

Tottenham are now on a 15-game winless streak in the Premier League (0-6-9, W-D-L in 2026); Only 2007-08 Derby County (18) and 2002-03 Sunderland (17) had longer winless runs to start a calendar year in the Premier League, with both getting relegated in those seasons.

49

This is the first time Spurs are in the relegation zone this deep into a season (after 33+ league games) for the first time in 49 years, since being relegated from the top flight in 1976-77.

19

Newcastle United have conceded 19 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, more than any other team in the Premier League this season.

13

Bournemouth are unbeaten across their last 13 matches in the Premier League (W6 D7); both the longest current run without defeat in the top-flight and the Cherries' longest ever unbeaten run in the competition.

3 and 12

Morgan Gibbs-White is the third player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Nottingham Forest, after Kevin Campbell in August 1996 and Chris Wood (twice - Dec 2023 vs Newcastle & Feb 2025 vs Brighton). Gibbs-White has scored 12 goals this season, the second-most goal by an English player in a Premier League season for Nottingham Forest after Stan Collymore in 1994-95 (22).

11

Ollie Watkins has scored 11 Premier League goals this season. He has scored 10+ goals in all six of his PL seasons, only Sadio Mané (8) has played in more seasons while scoring 10+ goals in each one in competition history.

4

Real Sociedad won their fourth Copa del Rey title in club history (also 2019-20 and 1986-87, after winning the title in 1908-09 as Club Ciclista)

1

Pellegrino Matarazzo became the first American manager to win a major title in Europe's top 5 leagues; he is 10-6-3 (W-D-L) in all competitions since joining Real Sociedad

14

Ander Barrenetxea's goal scored in the 14th second of the game is the earliest goal in a Copa del Rey final

6

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored in each of his 6 final appearances for club and country (including 2020 Olympics).

130

Oyarzabal now has 130 career goals for Real Sociedad in all competitions, the second-most in club history (Jesús María Satrústegui is the club's all-time top scorer with 163 goals). His 17 goal contributions in the last five Copa del Rey seasons (13 goals, 4 assists) are the most of any player in the competition in that span.

1

Atlético Madrid lost their first Copa del Rey final under Diego Simeone (won in 2012-13 against Real Madrid). Simeone has finished as runner-up in 5 of his 11 final appearances as Atleti manager.

21

Federico Dimarco (6 goals, 15 assists) has become the first defender to surpass 20 goal contributions in a single Serie A season (data available since 2004/05).

4

Lazio became the first team in Serie A history to defeat Napoli in four consecutive away games.

8 and 13

AC Milan have won eight games by a 1-0 scoreline - the most in Europe's Top 5 leagues. Only Napoli (14) have won more matches by a single goal this season than Milan (13).

34

Bayern Munich have won a record 34th Bundesliga title (35 top-flight titles including one pre-Bundesliga) and their 13th in the last 14 seasons. Only Real Madrid and Juventus (36 each) have more top-flight titles among teams in Europe's top 5 leagues.

32

Harry Kane has scored 32 goals this season in the Bundesliga, the most by a player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. This is Kane's second-most prolific league season in his career after 2023-24 (36). The English striker has scored 51 goals in all competitions this season, the most in Europe's Top 5 leagues since Erling Haaland in 2022-23 (52).

28

Luis Díaz has 28 goal contributions in Bundesliga this season (15 goals, 13 assists), only his teammates Harry Kane (36), Michael Olise (30) and Manchester City's Erling Haaland (29) have more this season among players from Europe Top 5 Leagues. With Díaz two goal contributions shy of 30 in Bundesliga this season, the last time a team from Europe Top 5 Leagues had 3 different players with 30+ G+A was 2015-16 Barcelona with Luis Suárez (56), Lionel Messi (42) and Neymar (36). The 94 combined goal contributions between the trio (Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz) are the most by a trio on record (since 1988) in the Bundesliga.

14 and 50

Vincent Kompany became the 14th manager to win back-to-back Bundesliga titles and the eighth to do so as Bayern Munich manager (first since Hansi Flick in 2019-20 & 2020-21). Kompany brought up his 50th win in his 64 Bundesliga games (W50 D11 L3) - in Bundesliga history, only Pep Guardiola reached this milestone sooner (61st game).

10

Only Lamine Yamal (12 goal contributions - 8 goals, 4 assists) has been directly involved in more goals than Endrick (10 goal contributions - 4 goals, 6 assists) among players aged 21 years or younger in Europe's top five leagues in 2026.

8

Folarin Balogun became the first player to score in eight consecutive Ligue 1 games in a single season since Rony Lopes in February-April 2018 (eight straight games, also for Monaco). The American striker thus equalled the longest scoring streak for a Monaco player in Ligue 1 history. Balogun has a long way to go to equal Serge Masnaghett's record of scoring in 13 consecutive games (Dec. 1962 - Apr. 1963).

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

969 and 125

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 969th goal of his career (club and country) in Al Nassr's 4-0 win in the AFC Champions League Two quarterfinal over Al-Wasl. This was also Ronaldo's 125th goal for Al Nassr in all competitions.

15

Lionel Messi scored his first penalty since Oct. 18; he had scored 15 goals since his last penalty (club and country).

20

Lionel Messi now has 20 games with multiple goals in the MLS, extending the most in the league since his debut in 2023 (Denis Bouanga is second with 17 such games).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.