Premier League now Man City's to lose; Bayern clinch Bundesliga; more

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What a weekend of European soccer! In the English Premier League, Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 to take control of the title race with just over a month to go; will we look back on Sunday's game as the turning point? Erling Haaland (who else?) scored the decisive goal and Kai Havertz missed a last-minute header from close range in a game that delivered on drama, quality and narrative.

Also in England, Manchester United defeated Chelsea to more or less seal their top-four finish at the Blues' expense, which is a remarkable turnaround under interim boss Michael Carrick. Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the outside looking in and running out of games; who deserves the blame for yet another underwhelming season? (Liverpool's last-gasp derby win at Everton also bolstered the Reds' quest for Champions League action next season.)

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich sealed their latest Bundesliga title with a lot of squad rotation and a big win over Stuttgart, though this one under new-ish manager Vincent Kompany feels different to past successes. Real Sociedad clinched the Spanish Copa del Rey under U.S.-born boss Pellegrino Materazzo, Juventus took another significant step towards a top-four finish in Serie A, and Paris Saint-Germain wobbled in Ligue 1, losing vs. Lyon to leave the door open for Lens to take this title race right down to the wire.

It's Monday morning, so what better time for some musings? Let's get into it.

- Reaction: Man City win over Arsenal gives them title edge

- Lindop: Liverpool dream again after Van Dijk goal, derby drama

- VAR Review: Should Gabriel have been sent off for Haaland headbutt?

Man City blow title race wide open in Etihad thriller, but Arsenal look better than they have in a long time

The Gunners' visit to Manchester City on Sunday was only ever going to provide definitive answers with an Arsenal win. Such a result would have left Pep Guardiola's men nine points back with a game in hand -- not quite done and dusted and not enough to quell the Gunners' nerves, but to most observers, pretty darn close to "game over." Instead, the 2-1 City win means we're on the proverbial knife-edge, with matters potentially coming down to goal difference. (Let's hope not: it is such a silly and inconsequential metric with which to determine something as important as a league title.)

Games like these, with so much at stake, often disappoint. Fear and conservatism rule, and individual incidents are often the deciding factor. This wasn't like that exactly, though there were plenty of game-turning moments, from Gianluigi Donnarumma's blunder to the Gabriel-Erling Haaland incident that could (and probably should) have seen the Arsenal defender sent off, to the many chances spurned to the four times (two each) that the woodwork was rattled.

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Pep Guardiola played his strongest available, front foot XI -- the 4-2-3-1 with Rayan Cherki in the hole that took him four months to identify -- and went for it. It was no surprise -- City needed the win -- but what did surprise was the approach of Mikel Arteta, who made some huge calls. Like starting Kai Havertz over Viktor Gyokeres: some of us advocated this for some time, but the big Swede had been permanently first-choice even after Havertz's return from injury. Or, with Bukayo Saka out, opting against a traditional winger and playing Eberechi Eze wide while starting Martin Odegaard, who had missed the last two games, had been hampered by injuries, isn't having a great season and last played 90 minutes in 2025.

Each of those decisions made sense. With Piero Hincapie and Cristian Mosquera (instead of Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, both of whom were unavailable), Arsenal had de facto center backs in the fullback roles and because neither is a standout on the ball, playing out against an energetic press can get tricky (and dangerous). Adding Eze, Odegaard and Havertz gives you ballers up the pitch and allows you to play more of a possession game. Shaking up a side that really hadn't played well in two months also makes sense.

The problem is, each was also risky. Odegaard might have hobbled off injured in the first half. Eze might have been isolated on the wing. Havertz might have had one of those days where the barn door shrinks to the side of a microchip. More importantly, Arteta asked his team to play a different sort of game, which isn't easy to do when you've played a different way (and had success) for much of the season. And if you get it wrong and get spanked, confidence starts to wane, you look really silly and get called an "over thinker" or "tinkerer," and the season goes down the drain. (Look at Arne Slot and his back three in the Champions League.)

play 0:54 Leboeuf: Arteta will be to blame if Arsenal don't win the title Frank Leboeuf says mistakes from Mikel Arteta have allowed Manchester City back into the Premier League title race.

Arsenal lost, but they were by no means outplayed. That's why performance matters, and why Arteta doesn't seem foolish (not to me, anyway) when he says his team are "more convinced than ever." A game like this sets a platform of what Arsenal can do not just in the league, but in the Champions League as well.

Still, City have the momentum now and Guardiola -- not for the first time -- has shown the ability of finding the framework that allows individual talent to shine at the right time. Witness Cherki's breath-taking opener, or Nico O'Reilly's assist for Haaland.

Speaking of Haaland, he managed just six touches in the opposition box and four of them were shots, at least two of which he probably could have done better with. But he was there when it mattered, scoring the second goal, and his running battle with Gabriel, coupled with some sterling defensive work, helped define the game. (If you really want to nit-pick, he should have gone down during the Gabriel incident ... but I'm glad he didn't.)

A word, too, on Donnarumma. His heavy touch gifted Arsenal the equalizer within a minute of City taking the lead. Athletes, at all levels, are told to shake off mistakes and focus on what comes next. It's easier said than done. In his case, he came back with a superb stop to deny Havertz and the foresight to cue up the move that led to the Haaland goal.

A win over Burnley on Wednesday night will see City pull ahead of Arsenal at the top of the table, whether on goal difference or on goals scored. From there, as Arteta says, it's a "five-game season" for all the marbles. Who's taking it? No clue. As a neutral, I'm just grateful to both clubs for what they delivered on Sunday.

Much-changed Bayern Munich seal title with emphatic win: Kompany is different

OK, we knew Bayern would win the title, so this isn't much of a surprise. But the way they did it -- with eight changes to the team that knocked Real Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League last midweek, roaring back as they did with four goals after conceding the opener -- was pretty remarkable. The fact they could swat aside with such ease a Stuttgart side still gunning for a top four finish speaks volumes about this club and the way Vincent Kompany has them humming.

When I saw the starting XI -- Luis Diaz, Josip Stanisic and the indefatigable Joshua Kimmich were the only holdovers from the Madrid second leg -- I figured it might be one of those days where you drop points, but still celebrate at the end. Was I wrong. It was as if the early goal from Chris Fuhrich only made Bayern see red as they dominated the rest of the way, before conceding in garbage time to seal the 4-2 result.

play 1:03 Kane reflects on Bayern Munich's 'fantastic' Bundesliga title win Harry Kane speaks after Bayern Munich's 4-2 win over Stuttgart secured the Bundesliga title.

Kompany's changes were inevitable considering their heavy legs after the Madrid game and with the German Cup semifinal against Bayer Leverkusen coming up on Wednesday, but it didn't feel as if they were just about resting players and avoiding injury. The likes of Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and maybe even Nico Jackson and Leon Goretzka may yet have their say between now and the end of the campaign, and you feel Kompany wants to encourage competition for places. Beyond that, no matter who plays, the relentless mentality is unchanged (4.33 xG tells its own story).

Kompany -- who, lest we forget, was far from the first choice as manager and was coming off relegation at Burnley -- deserves a huge amount of credit not just as a coach, but as the face of the club. It's easy to say that anyone can win the Bundesliga with Bayern -- they've won 13 of the last 14 seasons -- but Kompany feels different, perhaps because he did it without a pedigree (at least not as a coach).

Beyond that, Bayern have already beaten the single-season goals record -- they're averaging 3.63 a game in the league and no, that's not a typo -- and can yet equal the points record. And, of course, they're on course for the Treble. Sure, we can crack jokes about the lack of competitiveness of the rest of the Bundesliga -- though before we get too snarky, let's remind ourselves how dominant Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and the two Spanish giants have been in recent history, before asking how different it is really -- and it's an important conversation to have. But let's recognize the facts that Bayern have taken their plentiful resources and really made them count. Not every one-percenter does that.

Luck turns against Chelsea as Manchester United win at Stamford Bridge

play 2:31 Does Michael Carrick deserve to stay at Man United next season? The 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester United beating Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League.

On the pitch and off, there's a very long list of problems at Chelsea -- some the results of poor choices that might have made sense at the time, some needlessly self-inflicted, and some less so -- and on Saturday night, fans hoped a convincing victory over a marquee opponent like Manchester United might help turn the tide of negativity. They got the performance (to a point), but not the win, which in some ways makes things worse.

Chelsea hit the woodwork repeatedly, they won the xG battle (1.57 to 0.29) and they held United to a single shot on target. Unlucky for Chelsea, but that's all the visitors needed as the quality of Bruno Fernandes and Mathias Cunha shone through. Unlucky? Sure, but that's the way this low-scoring sport works.

The numbers are pretty horrifying. Six defeats in their last seven (all competitions). Their last home league win was in January. In all competitions, they've won one game against top flight opposition since Feb. 7, and now they're part of a grab-bag of teams chasing Liverpool for that fifth Champions League spot. Manager Liam Rosenior carries the can, because that's how football works and owners think, but the issues run far deeper and, on Saturday, he seemed jinxed as well.

As for United, the win was huge (in implication) and minimalist (in execution). The gap over sixth place is 10 points with five games to go, which means that barring divine intervention, next season will see Old Trafford host its first Champions League game since 2023. That means more revenue and a platform on which to build, whether with Michael Carrick as manager or somebody else. It also takes some heat off Jim Ratcliffe as his clock continues to tick down. They offered little on the pitch, but with four centerbacks out (Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro injured, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire suspended) you're not going to blame them for being cautious and reactive. They have one goal left this season, and they're getting there.

play 2:56 Laurens: Chelsea fans have turned on Liam Rosenior after defeat vs. Man United The 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester United beating Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League.

Quick hits

10. Pellegrino Matarazzo becomes first American coach to win silverware in the Big Five European leagues: Jesse Marsch, of course, had won plenty at FC Salzburg (but then so had the guys who came before and after him, such is the stature of the Austrian club domestically). Yet Matarazzo made history on Saturday when his Real Sociedad side beat Atletico Madrid on penalties to win the Copa del Rey. Not just because it was the first trophy for an American in one of the "big five" leagues, but also because Real Sociedad aren't a Spanish powerhouse like Real Madrid or Barcelona. (In fact, other than a COVID-era Spanish Cup, they had won nothing since the 1980s.) Throw in the fact that he only took over the team in December, when they were near the relegation zone, and it only makes the feat even greater.

Against an Atletico side perhaps a bit spent from their Champions League efforts against Barcelona in midweek, Real Sociedad twice took the lead and were twice pegged back (the second, just seven minutes from time) after a superb strike from Julian Alvarez, who is regaining form at just the right time. Both had their chances in extra time: Alvarez hitting the post and Orri Oskarsson squandering a huge opportunity. Then came penalties and the usual battle of nerves where Unai Marrero, the back-up and "cup" keeper, made all the difference. They'll be talking about this one for a long time in San Sebastián and hopefully, folks in the U.S. will take notice of what one of their own is achieving at the highest level.

play 3:04 What went wrong for Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad? The 'FC TV' crew react to Real Sociedad beating Atlético Madrid on penalties in the Copa del Rey final.

9. Yan Diomande delivers again and RB Leipzig takes huge stride towards UEFA Champions League: I've raved about him before, but Yan Diomande, at 19, may be the most productive non-Bayern player in the Bundesliga. Nobody -- other than the Bavarian trio of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz -- has more goal involvements (goals+assists) than he does (18). His opener against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday was highlight reel stuff, cutting from right to left, all the way across the penalty box, evading tackles along the way and then unleashing a right-footed finish. Diomande's skill set -- quick, close control, mazy dribbler and two-footed -- has had scouts drooling for a while, but he was seen as a "raw talent" a year ago and there were doubts whether he can go to the next level.

I think his production numbers have already answered that question. Whether he stays there, or how much higher he goes, remains to be seen, but it's worth remembering that less than 18 months ago, he was at an academy in Florida. Give him time to grow. In the meantime, Leipzig's 3-1 win in Frankfurt all but guarantees they'll be playing their European football on Tuesdays and Wednesdays next season.

8. Virgil van Dijk rescues Merseyside derby for Liverpool: And, possibly, the season. Because while no Liverpool fan will remember the 2025-26 season fondly, his buzzer-beating three pointer should mark the turning point that will take Liverpool back to the Champions League next year. No, they're not there yet arithmetically and the run-in -- Manchester United and Aston Villa away, Chelsea at home -- is far from comfortable, but a seven-point gap over sixth place with five games left is pretty darn big. And now it's about managing the situation more than it is fighting desperately to right the ship.

Of course, the operative word is "should" and, to be fair, on the evidence of the 2-1 win away to Everton in the derby, there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical. Hugo Ekitike is out for the season, Alexander Isak is still a shadow of himself, Beto gave Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate fits on more than one occasion. But this was a big, backs-against-the-wall win. Mohamed Salah scored and made it clear he won't go quietly; nor will Andy Robertson. Things weren't supposed to turn out this way, but they did, and it's much easier to reset and rebuild when you're playing in the Champions League. That's the least Liverpool fans can demand of their team between now and the end of the campaign.

play 1:43 Michallik: Liverpool in need of 'overhaul' despite derby win Janusz Michallik says Liverpool's late Merseyside derby winner can't mask the problems within Arne Slot's squad.

7. Jonathan David paves the way for Juventus as a top 4 finish is near: It's not beating Bologna, per se, that ought to give Juventus fans (cautious) confidence looking ahead to next season. They were at home, the visitors had played Europa League football on Thursday night and they had nothing to play for in Serie A -- anything other than the three points would have been a shock. It was the spirit they showed and the performance they uncorked in a first half that should have seen them up by several goals.

As we've written many times, a top-four finish and Champions League participation is imperative to the club's future, but limping across the line with more questions than answers is very different to finishing strong, with a clear identity, and that's what Luciano Spalletti has given them (despite my early skepticism). David's goal is a plus. He had endured a difficult campaign and suffered through plenty of criticism. The pressure of needing results hasn't helped him settle either, but there's a real player there and Spalletti knows it. Working on him, rather than blowing whatever (meagre) transfer budget the club scrapes together on yet another veteran center forward, makes sense.

6. A wild 30 seconds confirms that Unai Emery is still the miracle man: Football, eh? With four minutes to go, Aston Villa were 3-1 up at home against Sunderland, whom they had limited to 0.29 expected goals. Mission accomplished? Not quite, because in the space of 60 seconds, it was 3-3. Emery looked paler than he usually does, and Villa Park was stunned. Then, in injury time, it looked to get even worse because Habib Diarra burst through on goal, one on one with Emi Martinez, and it looked like three points for Villa had turned into no points. Except the World Cup winner got a big paw to the ball, Villa raced up the other end, Lucas Digne crossed and Tammy Abraham flicked in the winner. Not stuff for the faint-hearted.

Emery joked afterwards that he needed a day off. He also needs a statue built outside the ground. Because to achieve what they're achieving -- joint-third in the league and through to the Europa League final with a financially hamstrung club fined by UEFA and subject to a belt-tightening settlement agreement -- is pretty remarkable. You might even call it a minor miracle.

play 1:47 Where can Borussia Dortmund improve next season? Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger discuss how Borussia Dortmund can improve as their form fades towards the end of the season.

5. VAR cruelty as Hoffenheim keep UEFA Champions League hopes alive: It was classic "common sense" VAR stuff of the sort that causes even a major proponent like myself to second-guess. Borussia Dortmund's over-sized centerback Niklas Sule got his studs caught in the turf and fell over (suffering another bad injury in the process) just as Andrei Kramaric unleashed a goal-bound shot. Sule's arm shot up in pain and deflected the ball as he collapsed to ground. It was obviously unintentional and, indeed, everyone's main concern was for Sule, a player desperately unlucky with injuries over the years. Referee Daniel Siebert didn't intervene, but the VAR called him to the screen and at that point, he had no choice: unnatural position, arm away from your body, it was black-and-white, no matter how unfair it "feels.

Chalk it up to the unintended consequences of standardising criteria rather than giving officials discretion. But it's a discretion we can't afford, because media, fans, players and coaches aren't grown-up enough to handle it. And if we give refs discretion, we end up having to deal with accusations of bias and recrimination whenever we don't like the call. As for the game itself, Hoffenheim won 2-1 with two Kramaric penalties (they got a second one deep in injury time). You could tell it mattered far more to them than Borussia Dortmund, who really have nothing to play for at this point.

GAB & JULS PODCAST Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens dive into the latest news and gossip, analyze matches with special guests, and give their perspective on the world of football. Stream now

4. Small margins hurt Tottenham, but there's life in them yet: In some ways, you couldn't have scripted a worst weekend for Spurs. They give up a last-minute equalizer that costs them two points and two of the three teams above them -- Leeds United and Nottingham Forest -- win to pull away from the pack while the other, West Ham, plays Monday night. This is where Roberto De Zerbi has to be clever to pull out the positives and work on them.

Maybe saying they can "win their last five games" (like he did after the 2-2 draw with Brighton) is a bit over the top, but it's the sort of messaging coaches have to turn to at this stage. Compared to his debut, the 4-2-3-1 set-up, with Xavi Simons in a starring role, was far closer to what you expect from a De Zerbi side. They created chances and held their own football-wise against a Brighton team with zero pressure on them (which is not to be taken for granted) and, ultimately, they were only beaten by an individual mistake: anyone can have the sort of moment Kevin Danso had. The run-in is pretty brutal on paper, filled with opponents with plenty to fight for, which is why I can't be confident they'll stay up. But I'm pretty sure that if they play like Saturday, they will give themselves the best possible chance of avoiding the drop.

play 1:16 Laurens: Spurs showed more heart and intensity in Brighton defeat Julien Laurens says relegation-threatened Spurs' next fixture league against Wolves is "the must of the must wins".

3. An ugly win for Milan at Verona, but credit to Mike Maignan: The three points were all that mattered, and we got an outcome that matched that from Milan. There wasn't much in the way of quality -- other than Rafa Leao's assist for Adrien Rabiot's goal -- or attacking intent, a couple of decisive Mike Maignan saves and a win. Should we be expecting more at this stage of the season against an opponent who are now 10 points from safety and have won once since mid-December? Of course, but such is the narrative that many still reckon it has been a fantastic season.

That said, Maignan stood out once more for his leadership. Leao was reportedly racially abused in the first half by a minority of the Verona supporters. Most in the stadium missed it, including the referee and Maignan. When he found out what happened at half-time, he made it a point to inform the match official, who applied the protocol and issued a warning over the stadium PA a few minutes after the break. Maignan could easily have ignored it: most had missed it and by that point, it had long subsided. But you can't let these things slide even if the upshot was that every time he touched the ball, he was roundly booed by the home supporters.

2. Luis Enrique's calculated gamble backfires against Lyon ... so is the Ligue 1 title race still on? It's a valid question because, with four games in a nine-day stretch, Paris Saint Germain made six changes (Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves were among those who started on the bench) for the visit of Olypmique Lyonnais to the Parc des Princes. The 2-1 defeat leaves them a single point clear of Lens, who won on Friday night. PSG do have a game in hand over their rivals, but there's also the head-to-head clash to come, which means the margin of error is very fine indeed. The last thing Luis Enrique wants is to get to the Lens game on May 13 with the title still up for grabs, not least because PSG end the domestic season with a derby, away to Paris FC.

Still, I wouldn't go overboard in blaming Luis Enrique's choices here. PSG found themselves 2-0 down after 18 minutes after a Willian Pacho mistake (punished by Endrick) and a counterattacking goal. They were dominant the rest of the way (23 shots on goal and a 3.12 xG) and on a different day, with better finishing, you feel they would have gotten the result.

1. Napoli's slim title chase ends in a whimper and Antonio Conte contradicts himself: With the Inter win on Friday night, Napoli had no real margin for error at home to Lazio: it was three points or bust. And they went bust, losing 2-0 (and with Mattia Zaccagni missing a penalty) against a side with nothing left to play for in the league. It's hugely disappointing after all the chest-beating, especially since all the injured stars (which Conte brought up repeatedly all-season long) were back and fit. And while it's tempting to blame the defenders -- yes, Alessandro Buongiorno was awful, again -- when you can only muster 0.51 xG (and no shots on target) in a must-win game, it runs far deeper than that.

Conte took it on the chin, saying he should have done more psychologically to prepare, but then he added how all the rumours surrounding the club ("the more we keep our mouths shut, the better it is") hurt his team. Really? Who was it who put his own name out there to begin with?