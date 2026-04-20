Man City's Bernardo Silva compared to Paul Scholes, Fabio Cannavaro after masterclass vs. Arsenal

Pep Guardiola sings the praises of Bernardo Silva after the midfielder's star performance in Manchester City's win over Arsenal. (1:36)

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Bernardo Silva's virtuoso performance in Manchester City's potentially pivotal 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday has seen him likened to Paul Scholes by Gary Neville and Fabio Cannavaro by teammate Erling Haaland.

The City midfielder, who is leaving the club at the end of the season was crucial in deciding the match in his team's favour. He propelled City forward in possession and was frequently on hand to break up Arsenal attacks.

"I think people sometimes become surprised when I've talked about Paul Scholes, in the last five or six years of his Manchester United career, gripping a football match by the scruff of the neck, controlling it and dominating the speed of it," Sky Sports pundit Neville said. "What we've just seen there from Bernardo Silva is absolutely above and beyond."

Scholes was a linchpin in the Manchester United Premier League dynasty that stretched from 1993-2013 when the team won 11 league titles, three FA Cups and two Champions Legue crowns.

Silva, meanwhile, has won 16 titles since joining City from Monaco in 2017, including six Premier Leagues and one Champions League trophy.

Man City matchwinner Erling Haaland was full of praise for Bernardo Silva after the team's victory over Arsenal on Sunday. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"Bernardo Silva in the second half, what a performance that is just to grip a game," Neville said. "He just beat Viktor Gyökeres on a header at the back post, he's then pressing two minutes later, and he epitomises what Manchester City are: that experience, that know-how but also that energy, that professionalism.

"I thought he was absolutely sensational in the second half and he just lifted it a gear."

Haaland, who scored the winner in the 2-1 triumph at the Etihad, was interviewed after the game alongside Silva.

When describing a defensive header that the 5-foot 8-inch Silva won against Gyökeres, who stands at 6ft 2in, Haaland told Sky Sports: "I remember that cross, when he headed it out, I told him, 'you were like f---ing Cannavaro today.'

Haaland was reminded about his language by the interviewer with the City forward replying: "Come on, we've all been swearing in our lives. I just told him he was like Cannavaro so today Bernie, I'm not going to make you emotional here but you were really good as usual."

Silva, 31, said he was relieved his team remained in the title hunt.

"Just a few weeks ago, few people believed we could challenge for the title, and now we're in a slightly better position," he told DAZN Portugal. "It was an important match for us. We needed to win it to stay level with the leaders if we win our next game."

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The win cut Arsenal's lead over City to just three points. City can leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table with a win at Burnley on Wednesday.

Silva, who recently announced he will leave once his contract expires in June, reflected on his years at the Etihad Stadium.

"It has been a fantastic time," the former Benfica star said. "I arrived here with dreams to fulfill; I'm leaving with a family. From a sporting level, I've achieved everything there was to achieve here and much more than I expected. City gave me more than I ever dreamed of, and this will always be my home."