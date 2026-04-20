Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona step up interest in Italy right back

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Barcelona are stepping up their pursuit of Atalanta right back Marco Palestra, while Arsenal remain interested in Julián Álvarez.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Marco Palestra is reportedly a target for a number of Europe's biggest clubs. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- Barcelona have intensified their interest in Atalanta defender Marco Palestra as a versatile option for their full back ranks. Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reports that Barça are looking at the 21-year-old, but they face competition for his signature. Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus, and Inter Milan are also reportedly eyeing up a move for Palestra. The defender has spent the season on loan at Cagliari, where he has made 32 Serie A appearances, and earned a place in the Italian national team squad in March.

- Arsenal are firmly interested in a switch for Julián Álvarez this summer, but face a challenge in beating Barcelona to his signature. That's according to TeamTalk, which reports that Barça are the striker's preferred option this summer, if he does make a move away from Atlético Madrid. Arsenal continue to look at versatile attacking options in a bid to strengthen their forward line.

- Manchester United are monitoring a possible move for Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, according to Tuttosport. The Premier League outfit have recently sent scouts to watch the center back in action, as they look at ways to bolster the defence. However, reports in Italy say that Juventus are set to open talks with the 25-year-old, who has three years remaining on his deal, in hopes of warding off any interest.

- Bournemouth are open to an exit for Junior Kroupi this summer, if an offer in the region of £60 million is made this summer, reports Football Insider. The 19-year-old continue to impress in his debut Premier League campaign, with Manchester United believed to be encouraged by Bournemouth's stance on an exit. The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea have previously been linked with the forward.

- Center back Andreas Christensen has rejected a contract extension at Barcelona, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season. That's according to Mundo Deportivo, which reports that clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, and La Liga are circling a potential free transfer for the defender. While the former Chelsea man has struggled through injury, his priority is to remain at Barcelona. However, the existing contract offer doesn't meet his desired outcome, leaving some doubt over his future.

OTHER RUMORS

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- Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Bayern Munich and return to Chelsea following his loan this season, with no talks underway over a second loan or a permanent move. (Florian Plettenberg)

- PSG youngster Ibrahim Mbaye is "one to watch this summer," following a stint without gametime for the Ligue 1 side. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign NK Lokomotiva Zagreb youngster Liam Claude Kante, with Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim, RB Salzburg, and Serie A clubs monitoring the defender. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Romelu Lukaku is of interest to AC Milan, Fenerbahce, Besiktas, Lyon, and Monaco ahead of an exit from Napoli, who have set a transfer value of €10million for the striker. (Ekrem Konur)

- Roma, Lazio, Napoli, Milan, and Juventus are in the race to sign Giacomo Raspadori from Atalanta. (Ekrem Konur)

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- West Ham want to complete the permanent signing of Axel Disasi after his loan move from Chelsea comes to an end this season. (Nicolo Schira)

- Ao Tanaka is open to staying at Leeds United, so long as he is given opportunities to play for the side, amid links with an exit this summer. (Football Insider)

- Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall, if he becomes available this summer. (Caught Offside)

- AS Monaco are open to permanently signing Ansu Fati after his loan from Barcelona expires this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Juventus are interested in a return for Randal Kolo Muani, with the striker set to return to PSG from his loan at Tottenham. (Calciomercato)