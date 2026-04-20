Arsenal fans 'need to be better' for team to win Premier League title - Wayne Rooney

Mikel Arteta vows that Arsenal won't stop in their pursuit of the Premier League title after defeat to Manchester City. (1:21)

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Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has said Arsenal fans "need to be better" amid the club's faltering Premier League title push.

Manchester City moved within three points of Arsenal at the top of the table with a game in hand following their 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

It was the Gunners' second successive loss in the league and their recent dip in form could prove terminal for their title hopes. Their defeat at home to Bournemouth led to booing at full time, and there was a sedate atmosphere at the Emirates for their quarterfinal second leg against Sporting CP.

"I think the Arsenal fans need to be better," Rooney said on the Wayne Rooney Show.

"I saw them booing the team off the other day [against Bournemouth]. Arsenal have been brilliant all season and they've hit a little bad run of form.

"They need to understand how much the fan support means to the players and how much it can help you.

"The players will have put so much work in day in and day out on the training pitch to be in the position they're in now, so when you lose a game and you get booed off, that can affect players.

"I think for Arsenal to win the league, the Arsenal fans need to play their part."

Arsenal have slipped up in the title race in recent weeks. Getty

Failure to win the league would consign Arsenal to a fourth successive second-place finish in the Premier League, and will extend their wait for a first league title since 2004.

Mikel Arteta's side have led the league for a majority of the season but could be usurped from top spot on Wednesday if Man City beat Burnley.

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"Of course they want to win the league and they're desperate to win the league, but I think they need to understand they've got a role to play," Rooney said.

"If you look at Manchester United for instance, when over the last few years they have been going through a tough time with Eric ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, the fans were right behind the manager and backed the manager at the stadium.

"They were constantly singing and getting behind the team and very rarely booed the team off.

"Arsenal have been top of the league all season, they're in the Champions League semifinals and they lose against Bournemouth and they get booed off?

"The fans need to be better for the players and back the players a little bit more because that will have hurt the Arsenal players, 100%."