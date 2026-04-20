Erling Haaland's partner 'isn't happy' with the scratches left on his body by Premier defenders

Pep Guardiola sings the praises of Bernardo Silva after the midfielder's star performance in Manchester City's win over Arsenal. (1:36)

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Erling Haaland has said that his partner "isn't happy" about the number of scratches on his body after the physical battles with Premier League defenders.

The Norwegian striker and Arsenal centre-back Gabriel were involved in a number of altercations during Manchester City's 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

At one point, Haaland had to remove his torn undershirt.

Pep Guardiola has called for referees to be stronger in penalising the grappling Haaland experiences in most matches.

But City's No.9 doesn't think he'll ever get more protection -- which might invite more questions from his long-term partner, Isabel

"I think my shirt got a bit pulled!" Haaland said about his duels with Gabriel.

"I didn't get the foul, this is the Premier League nowadays. It's wrestling here and there. A lot of duels. A lot of scratches. Sometimes my missus is not so happy about this, it looks a bit wrong! But that's the reality."

Man City matchwinner Erling Haaland was full of praise for Bernardo Silva after the team's victory over Arsenal on Sunday. Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

Gabriel was fortunate not be sent off at the Etihad after pushing his head into Haaland when pair squared up in the second half.

"I think that is a red card, most of you agree with me on this," Haaland said.

"If I go down, it's a red card. I would never do this.

"My father taught me this -- stay on your feet and don't be a... it starts with P. That's the reality. Maybe yes I should have gone down, maybe it would be easier, but I didn't and I got a yellow card for it."

Having closing the gap with Arsenal to three points, City can go top if they beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

It's possible that the title could be decided by goal difference. But Haaland insists City can't get consumed with trying to outscore Mikel Arteta's side.

"You can't think about this," he said.

"It's Burnley. You cannot go into a game thinking you have to win by three, four or five.

"We know exactly the situation. We're still second, we play on Wednesday.

"We cannot think too much about Arsenal "The last seasons they've come up short. For now they are first and they are still there, they've been the best team of the season.

"I don't want to speak too much about them because they are an amazing team and we should focus on ourselves."

- Man City's win over Arsenal gives them control of the title race

- VAR review: Should Arsenal's Gabriel have been sent off for headbutt?

- Previous times Arsenal have let the Premier League title slip away