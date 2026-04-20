Alvaro Arbeloa on LaLiga refs: 'Easier for Real Madrid to win the Champions League'

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Álvaro Arbeloa's future at Real Madrid after their UCL loss against Bayern (1:02)

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Álvaro Arbeloa said on Monday that "it's easier for Real Madrid to win the Champions League than LaLiga," hinting that Spanish referees are, in part, to blame for the club underperforming domestically.

Madrid go into Tuesday's game with Alavés nine points behind leaders Barcelona, and were left fuming after their last league game on April 10, when Kylian Mbappé was denied a penalty which might have helped them avoid a 1-1 draw.

Over the last 20 years, Madrid have won LaLiga seven times -- most recently in 2024 -- while in the same period winning six Champions League trophies.

"There's a reason, and it's easy for many to see," Arbeloa said in a news conference on Monday, when asked to explain those respective records.

"We certainly have room for improvement in LaLiga in recent years, and in these past few months, I think we've performed better in the big, difficult games than against lesser opponents.

"But we've also experienced situations like [the penalty appeal] in the Girona game, which make it easier for Real Madrid to win a Champions League than La Liga."

Álvaro Arbeloa has launched a thinly-veiled dig at refereeing in Spain. Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Madrid have frequently attacked the standard of Spanish refereeing in recent years, and that criticism has grown in the wake of the Negreira investigation, which Arbeloa has called "the biggest scandal in Spanish football."

Madrid are now facing a second season in a row without winning a major trophy, after they were eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich last week.

"It's two seasons without winning anything, and the last time [that happened] was more than 20 years ago," Arbeloa said. "Real Madrid is a club where things usually go well. The mentality of this club is always to look to the future. At Real Madrid, losing isn't acceptable... We have to win our seven remaining matches."

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Arbeloa wouldn't speculate on whether he'll remain in charge at Madrid next season.

"It's a decision that's not up to me," he said. "I'm not worried about my future at all. I'm worried about these seven matches, and especially tomorrow's."

The coach also defended star forward Mbappé's contribution this season, and in the Bayern tie, after criticism from fans and the media.

"I can't get upset about any of what Mbappé did," Arbeloa said.

"He had a great tie, at his level, scoring in each game... We watch the games more than once after they're over, and I'm really happy with Mbappé's performance."