'Big chance' Ibrahima Konaté stays at Liverpool with player 'close' to new contract

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Ibrahima Konaté has said there is a "big chance" he will still be a Liverpool player next season, with the France international close to agreeing a contract extension at the club.

Konaté's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, with the defender having been linked with a move to several European clubs, including Real Madrid.

However, it now looks increasingly likely he will remain at Anfield beyond the summer and the 26-year-old has revealed it has always been his desire to extend his stay on Merseyside.

"My future?" Konaté said after Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Everton on Sunday. "To be fair, there are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement. I think everyone wished for that for as long as possible but we are in a good way.

"For sure there is a big chance I'm here next season. This is what I always wanted. I'm waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask [Liverpool sporting director] Richard [Hughes] what I said to him in September, November and he's going to say something to make everyone quiet.

"Yes [contract talks have taken a long time] but this is negotiation. With Virgil [van Dijk] and Mo [Salah] last season it was exactly the same, I think they signed the contract in April and this is maybe how the club want it."

Ibrahima Konaté has been at Liverpool since 2021. Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Reflecting on his relationship with those connected to the club, Konaté said: "Not only with the fans, especially with the people who work at the club, every single person who works there.

"I take it in my heart like my family. It's such an amazing club and amazing family. That's why we have to give our all on the pitch, for them, for the fans, for everyone in the city. This club means so much to me."

It has been a challenging season for both Liverpool and Konaté, who has struggled for form at times and also had to contend with the death of his father in January.

On the pitch, the Reds' Premier League title defence has been hugely disappointing but Konaté insists he has full belief in a positive future for the club.

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"It's Liverpool," he said. "Yes, it's been a bad season for the standards of Liverpool. If we finish in the top four, we won't be happy, for sure, but this is what we can have for the rest of the season.

"This is part of the success. Liverpool as a club have had this kind of season already in the past and this is part of the success. For sure with this kind of a season, we have to give our all next season to make something good.

"It was a tough year because many things happened and I think if everyone knew exactly what happened to me, they could understand many things, which kind of sacrifices I've done for this club.

"I think it is great and one day I will take the time to think about it. Right now I am focused on the end of the season and making sure we are qualified for the Champions League next season and after we take the time to talk about this season because it's going to be a big part of my story.

"It's sad in one part, but it's very nice for my story when I explain that to my future kids and those people who support this club as well."