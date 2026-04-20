Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai 'relaxed' over new contract,' but 'no real progression'

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Dominik Szoboszlai has insisted he is "completely relaxed" about his contract situation at Liverpool despite the lack of progress over a new deal.

Szoboszlai has been the standout performer for Arne Slot's side this season, registering 12 goals and nine assists in all competitions. The Hungary international is under contract at Anfield until 2028 and has been locked in negotiations with the club for months, however there has not yet been a breakthrough.

"There has been no real progression, so I cannot say anything new about my contract situation," Szoboszlai said after Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Everton on Sunday. "We have a lot of games to go and I am focusing on that. As you guys know, my contract ends in 2028, so I am ready to go every day, every week, and then let's see.

"Of course I see myself here in the long term, but it is not really in my hands any more. I love being here. I love the fans. My family is happy.

"I'm completely relaxed. We have five games to go. Then I am going to rest - - a big one, after my international break. Then we will see."

Dominik Szoboszlai has been in inspired form for Liverpool this season. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool took a huge step towards Champions League qualification with their Merseyside derby win over Everton, with the Reds now seven points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea. Szoboszlai was involved in the winning goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium, teeing up Virgil van Dijk to score from a corner in the 100th minute of the game.

"It felt amazing," he said. "We practised set-pieces yesterday. I just put it in the mix and hoped for Virgil and Ibou [Konaté] to win it.

"To win a derby like this in the last second, we couldn't ask for more. We are happy for each other but also for the fans because we know what it means for them.

"A win always changes the mood but we have to keep our feet on the floor and keep working hard. We have to keep fighting for the Champions League spots and there are hard games ahead of us."

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