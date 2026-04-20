Tottenham's Roberto De Zerbi forming 'special connection' with Xavi Simons

Julien Laurens says relegation-threatened Spurs' next fixture league against Wolves is "the must of the must wins". (1:16)

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Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has said he already has a "special connection" with Xavi Simons.

Spurs were moments away from moving out of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday, only to concede a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw at home to De Zerbi's former club Brighton.

Playmaker Simons created the opening goal for Pedro Porro against the Seagulls and later struck a post before sparking wild celebrations by firing his side back in front with a stunning finish in the 77th minute.

Having operated in a similar position during his playing career, De Zerbi feels he is well placed to get the best out of the Netherlands international.

Roberto De Zerbi was appointed manager in March. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"He's lucky to work with me -- not because I'm good, because I was No. 10," De Zerbi told SpursPlay.

"What he thinks now, I thought 20 years ago. So, we have a special connection. I have a special connection with all No. 10s I work with.

"I love a No. 10. A No. 10 has to understand that he has to score and he has to make assists, not just play to be nice to the people -- goals and assists."

De Zerbi has picked up one point from a possible six since replacing Igor Tudor after beginning his reign with a 1-0 loss at Sunderland.

Tottenham remain a point from safety but could fall four points behind in the battle for survival, if 17th-placed West Ham win at Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

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Spurs return to action at bottom club Wolves on Saturday, still seeking a first league win of 2026.

Simons, whose spectacular strike was cancelled out by Brighton substitute Georginio Rutter five minutes beyond the 90, has contributed two goals and five assists in 27 top-flight appearances this term following his £52 million arrival from RB Leipzig last summer.

"He played very well, a great game," De Zerbi said of the 22-year-old.

"I think he can play better and better, because a player like this, he needs to feel confidence from the manager and I stay here to transfer all the confidence he needs."