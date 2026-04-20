Chelsea's Rosenior confident he has owners' backing

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior says he "knows we need to win games", as questions over his future at the club hang in the balance. (1:52)

Rosenior feels Chelsea owners are '100% supportive' of him and the team (1:52)

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Liam Rosenior believes he still has the full support of Chelsea's owners as he battles to put the club's ailing Champions League qualification push back on track.

The Blues have fallen seven points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League on the back of losing four games in a row without scoring.

Boos greeted the full-time whistle following Saturday evening's 1-0 Stamford Bridge loss to Manchester United after some supporters staged a street protest against owners BlueCo ahead of kickoff.

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali last week said the club were still behind Rosenior and remained optimistic about long-term success under his management.

Asked if felt that support, Blues head coach Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca in January, said: "One hundred percent.

"They have been supportive of me in our daily conversations, they have been magnificent in their support of me and the team.

"We're aligned that we know we need to win games of football in the now, but that doesn't go against what we're trying to do, which is give consistent success to this club long-term."

Chelsea will bid to halt their alarming slump at ninth-placed Brighton on Tuesday.

With just three points separating the Blues and Fulham in 12th, Rosenior's side are in danger of missing out on European football altogether.

"We've made it very difficult for ourselves," he said of their Champions League aspirations. "We have to be honest and realistic with that.

Liam Rosenior has been backed by Chelsea's co-owners. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"But what we can't do is give up. We have to keep fighting. We have to make sure we go to Brighton with similar attributes to what I saw against Manchester United in terms of our energy, our intensity and engagement to the game, which was good.

"But we didn't keep a clean sheet and we didn't take advantage of the chances, so we need to be more clinical and more ruthless in both boxes."