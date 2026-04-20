MLS Power Rankings: East leaders Nashville continue to rise up

Inter Miami interim boss Guillermo Hoyos, who worked with Messi at Barcelona's academy, praises him as "the best in history". (1:21)

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It's Monday, MLS action is back, and it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Which team looks the strongest? Which one is in for a long year? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 8 to come up with this week's order. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

The Caps weren't overly tested in a 3-0 win over 29th-place Sporting Kansas City. But with three goals in the first 28 minutes and their fifth clean sheet of the season, the Whitecaps maintained the biggest goal differential in the league and sit first in the Supporters' Shield race.

Previous ranking: 3

Nashville's level up in 2026 continues. They made history midweek as the first MLS team to win a competitive match at the iconic Estadio Azteca, with a game-winning goal from Hany Mukhtar against Club América in the second of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal tie. Mukhtar didn't score in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta, but the former league MVP set up both goals in the club's sixth win of the season.

Nashville's great run of form continues as they remain top of the Eastern Conference. (Photo by Nashville SC/MLS via Getty Images)

Previous ranking: 4

Bruce Arena's cohesive Earthquakes side made a statement with a 4-1 win against LAFC on Sunday, delivering the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinalists their second straight defeat of the regular season. Rounding out another comprehensive team performance, Ousseni Bouda scored a brace and Timo Werner scored his first goal in MLS.

Previous ranking: 2

LA secured their spot in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals with a scrappy result in Mexico against Cruz Azul midweek. But they stumbled in a heated 4-1 loss to the Quakes on Sunday (featuring four goals conceded in 27 minutes), bringing them to two straight defeats and six goals conceded in two MLS weekends.

Previous ranking: 5

Guillermo Hoyos secured a win in his debut as the Herons' new manager, but he needed a few moments of Lionel Messi magic to make it happen. Messi's early penalty and late strike marked his second brace of the season and secured the 3-2 win in Colorado.

play 1:06 Colorado Rapids vs. Inter Miami CF - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Rapids vs. Inter Miami CF, 04/18/2026

Previous ranking: 7

After a 4-2 win against San Diego featuring a brace from Sergi Solans and fourth-minute Diego Luna goal (hat-tip to San Diego's poor goalkeeping for the assist), RSL have not lost a game since Feb. 21. A test against Miami awaits midweek to see if they can stretch their run.

Previous ranking: 6

Seattle is back to focusing on the MLS regular season after losing to Tigres on away goals in Concacaf Champions Cup. With a 4-1 win against St. Louis City SC, featuring two goals off two corners from Cristian Roldan, so far so good.

Previous ranking: 8

Chris Brady's seven saves in a 3-3 draw helped limit Cincinnati's 23 shots, which broke through an otherwise solid defense this season. Saturday's three goals bring Chicago to eight conceded in 2026, still good for the second fewest in the Eastern Conference. Offensively, Hugo Cuypers scored twice in his return from a head injury, keeping his streak alive with a goal in every MLS appearance this season.

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Previous ranking: 11

Kelvin Yeboah's fifth goal of the season sealed a 2-0 win in Saint Paul, as the Loons went undefeated in four regular-season games and extended their three-game win streak. Colombia star James Rodríguez was subbed into this match in the 90th minute to mark his third club appearance (and first since March 22) as he returns to full health after the international break.

Previous ranking: 9

San Diego's match against Salt Lake City began with a fourth-minute goal from Luna, who pounced on a poor attempt to play out of the back, and it didn't get much better from there. With four goals conceded by halftime, San Diego left with a 4-2 defeat and are winless since March 7 in the regular season. Silver lining? Nobody got a red card for the first time in five games.

Previous ranking: 12

With two goals in a 2-2 draw against the Galaxy, Petar Musa is atop the Golden Boot race with nine goals in eight games. Dallas fumbled their 2-0 lead with two goals conceded in 10 minutes before the half, but they're still undefeated in five games as they prepare to play Minnesota next weekend.

Previous ranking: 10

Ahead of the weekend, only three teams clocked more shots on target than the Red Bulls. But against a struggling Montréal side that just fired their coach, they managed just one shot in a 4-1 loss. At the other end, they conceded four goals, and remain the team with the most goals conceded in the playoff spots (including wildcard).

Previous ranking: 14

For stretches of a 3-2 loss against Miami, the Rapids were the better team. But that only does so much when Messi cuts through an otherwise quiet game to score a great goal in the 79th minute.

Previous ranking: 15

In a 2-2 come-from-behind draw with FC Dallas, the good news for Galaxy fans is that there is enough talent in this squad to score elite goals and steal points on the road, as Joseph Paintsil assisted and scored in his first start since March 7. The bad news is that the team's top scorer João Klauss left the field in tears with an injury.

Previous ranking: 16

Kristijan Kahlina entered the weekend with the most saves in MLS (35 in seven matches) and made six more in a 2-1 win against NYCFC. With that, Charlotte's last three matches have ended 2-1, two of them in their favor.

Previous ranking: 13

It took 93 minutes for the Pigeons to break through Kahlina's goalkeeping on a particularly frustrating night at Citi Field, as the home side outshot Charlotte 22 to seven in a 2-1 defeat to keep them winless in four regular-season games.

Previous ranking: 17

Kobe Franklin's 88th-minute goal (his first in MLS) salvaged a point for Toronto and prevented their first home loss since May 31, but 10 minutes of stoppage time wasn't enough to secure a fourth goal or three points in a 3-3 tie with Austin. Josh Sargent took four of Toronto's 18 shots -- including three on target -- but didn't register a goal contribution in his fourth start.

Previous ranking: 17

St. Louis suffered their fourth loss of the season in a 4-1 defeat to Seattle. It's not three points, but Eduard Löwen's 92nd-minute goal is only the third scored against the Sounders this season. Löwen's stunning strike is also his first goal in his first appearance of the year.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Previous ranking: 21

Evander had a busy night with seven shots, a goal and three big chances as he helped his team claw back to a 3-3 draw after trailing 3-1 by the 48th minute. Saturday's draw with Chicago is a good result against a solid team, but they're still below the playoff line and conceding lots of goals.

Previous ranking: 23

After beating Columbus 2-1, the Revs have three straight wins in three regular-season games at home and finished the weekend in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Next up, they hit the road, starting with a beleaguered Atlanta United, but Inter Miami waits after that.

Previous ranking: 19

After beating LAFC last weekend, the Timbers got a frustrating 2-0 loss to Minnesota amid a difficult stretch of games. After three straight tests against teams in the top ten of the Shield race, they've got a stuttering but dangerous San Diego next before an ascendant RSL the week after.

Previous ranking: 20

They scored three goals, Brad Stuver made eight saves, and there was an impressive impact from the bench. Robert Taylor subbed in and set up Facundo Torres for his first goal of the season, while fellow substitute Christian Ramírez scored a go-ahead goal four minutes later. However, they fumbled the lead twice and settled for a 3-3 draw in Toronto.

Previous ranking: 22

Saturday's 1-0 win against Orlando dealt a handful of firsts to Dynamo fans: a first regular-season victory since March 14, a first Héctor Herrera goal of the season, and a first clean sheet of the year.

Previous ranking: 25

After starting the year with three goals in four games, Tai Baribo is still goalless in three after his first match back from injury. In a 0-0 draw against Philadelphia, D.C. failed to register a single shot on target against Baribo's former team. That's their fourth loss now in MLS.

Previous ranking: 24

Max Arfsten finished 2025 with nine goal contributions (four goals, five assists) in 29 appearances, but he's got four in his last four games for a struggling Columbus. With top scorer Wessam Abou Ali's season cut short by injury, things are going from bad to worse as the Crew suffered a 2-1 defeat against New England.

Previous ranking: 26

After collecting their first win of the year on the road in Montreal, Philly settled for a 0-0 draw against D.C. United. With 17 shots and nothing to show for it, the Union are in dire need of attacking form. Their six goals this season are the second lowest in MLS behind D.C. United.

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Previous ranking: 27

Orlando are winless in four regular-season games after succumbing to a late goal from Hector Herrera in a 1-0 loss to Houston. Fans grasping for positives have this: after conceding four or more goals in four of five straight games, they only conceded one goal in their last two.

Previous ranking: 28

Per FBref, team top scorer Aleksei Miranchuk entered the weekend with the highest goals per shot rate (.67) in the league, but Brian Schwake's four saves stopped Miranchuk -- or anyone else for that matter -- from breaking through in Nashville. At the other end, Lucas Hoyos made a season-best six saves, but they still stretched their winless run to four games in MLS in a 2-0 defeat.

Previous ranking: 30

In their first match after firing their former manager, Montréal secured their first win at home since August 2025, beating the Red Bulls 4-1. It's too soon to call it a turnaround, but that's an ideal result after firing the coach.

Previous ranking: 29

By the 28th minute, SKC were down three goals and were outshot 25 to three by the first-place Vancouver Whitecaps. They're now winless in five (all comps) and look set to sink deeper as they face two top ten teams -- Chicago and Seattle -- next.