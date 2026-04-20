GK Jonathan Klinsmann breaks neck playing for Cesena

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Goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former Germany striker Jürgen Klinsmann, is recovering from a broken neck sustained playing for second-tier Italian side Cesena on Saturday.

He was stretchered off the field in a neck brace following a collision with a Palermo player and taken to a hospital in the Sicilian capital.

The club said in a statement that initial tests revealed "a fracture to the first cervical vertebra" and a cut to the back of the head. He is set for further tests with a specialist neurosurgeon, the club added.

The 29-year-old Klinsmann posted on Instagram to say his season was over and thanked Cesena and Palermo fans "for the warm wishes" as well as "friends and family who have supported me over the last few days."

Jonathan Klinsmann is recovering from a broken neck sustained playing for Cesena. Photo by City-Press via Getty Images

Born in Munich, when his father was playing for Bayern, Klinsmann played briefly for the LA Galaxy in MLS and has represented the United States at youth level.

He joined Cesena, which is in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy, two years ago and has made over 50 appearances. The Serie B club is coached by former Arsenal, Chelsea and England defender Ashley Cole.