Philadelphia offering free trains at end of World Cup games

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Philadelphia will offer free train travel to fans leaving World Cup matches this summer, the local organizing committee has confirmed.

A partnership with World Cup sponsor AirBnB has allowed the committee to make the offer to fans, which will cover any journey on the B (Broad Street Line) train network from half-time until up to two hours after full-time of the matches from NRG Station, which sits close to Lincoln Financial Field at the end of the B line.

Spectators will also pay just $2.90 (£2.14) for a journey to the stadium from any B line station after the local transport network confirmed last week there would be no price increases connected to the finals.

Transport costs at the tournament have been in the news in recent days after New Jersey confirmed spectators travelling from central New York to MetLife Stadium would have to pay a $150 (£111) round-trip fare.

The decision was criticized by fan groups and even by FIFA, which warned the move could have a "chilling effect" and cause transport issues around the stadium.

Philadelphia's approach will likely be welcomed by fans, with the city set to host matches featuring Brazil and France in the group stage and also a round-of-16 match on the July 4th holiday in the U.S.

Josh Shapiro, the Governor of Pennsylvania, touted the news and said he was glad that fans would have access to free rides "so they can get home safely and affordably."

Kansas City and Dallas have also announced fan-friendly transport pricing for the tournament.

Kansas City, home to England's training camp base, will offer free bus travel for fans from the airport close to the fan festival in the city center, and daily, weekly and tournament passes for unlimited regional travel between and 25 dollars, respectively.

Ticket holders will also be able to use a Stadium Direct service, which connects four park and ride locations as well as the fan festival to Arrowhead Stadium for $15 per person, the host city committee said.

Dallas organisers have confirmed spectators travelling to AT&T Stadium -- where England play their opener against Croatia on June 17 -- from downtown Dallas will pay just $6 round trip to the Centreport station, with complimentary buses available to take supporters the rest of the way. Return fares from Fort Worth to Centreport will cost just $4, organisers said.

New Jersey governor Mikie Sherrill said "FIFA should pay" for transport, a day before NJ Transit confirmed the $150 USD round-trip fare from Penn Station in central New York to MetLife Stadium.

The original hosting agreement signed by cities obliged them to provide free transport to fans, before the wording was later updated to say this could be provided "at cost."

FIFA's criticism of New Jersey's approach comes after the governing body itself faced outrage over the pricing of match tickets and the decision to adopt a dynamic pricing strategy.

Information from PA was used in this report.