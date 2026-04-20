Vissel Kobe fall short again as Al Ahli close in on AFC Champions League Elite title defence

Vissel Kobe have arguably been the dominant force of Japanese football in recent times.

They won back-to-back J1 League titles in 2023 and 2024, along with an Emperor's Cup in the latter year, before surrending their crown to Kashima Antlers last year.

Considering the J1 League is arguably the strongest domestic competition in all of Asia, their best sides are normally expected to contend for continental glory.

The furthest Vissel previously reached in the AFC Champions League Elite -- Asian football's premier club competition -- was the semifinals back in 2020.

And, as of Monday, that remains their best finish -- at least until the next campaign -- after they suffered a 2-1 loss to defending champions Al Ahli at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the first of this season's last-four encounters.

An evening that started so brightly for Vissel, who took the lead through Yoshinori Muto's close-range finish in the 31st minute, was turned on its head as Al Ahli -- for the second consecutive game -- came from behind to win thanks to second-half strikes by Galeno and Ivan Toney.

With their passage into Saturday's final secured, Al Ahli remain on course to successfully defend their continental crown and become only the second club -- after compatriots Al Ittihad -- to win back-to-back titles in the ACL era.

Yet, based on the first half of Monday's tie alone, Al Ahli would probably have been preparing to relinquish their status as champions of Asia.

In their defence, it was only three days before that they survived playing with a numerical deficit for over 50 minutes to pull off a similarly-stirring revival in their quarterfinal win over Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Nonetheless, Vissel -- who played a day earlier -- had required extra-time and penalties to see off Al Sadd, meaning any use of fatigue as an excuse was effectively cancelled out.

Despite the majority of the 44,716 in attendance turning out in support of Al Ahli, with the centralised ACL Elite finals hosted in their home city of Jeddah, Vissel were undeterred and showed the greater initiative in the opening exchanges.

Still, it was Al Ahli who had the first meaningful effort on target in the 26th minute when an enterprising run down the left by Zakaria Hawsawi saw him set up Franck Kessié, whose speculative effort from outside the area took a deflection and forced Vissel goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa into a good reflex save down low.