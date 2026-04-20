Leicester relegated to League One 10 years after Premier League title

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Leicester City have been relegated to League One from the Championship after a 2-2 draw with Hull City on Tuesday night.

The club's second-straight relegation comes a decade after their incredible Premier League victory, when they beat odds of 5,000-1 to claim the title.

The draw with Hull on Tuesday left the club on 42 points after 44 games and sealed their relegation to League One, the third tier of English football, next season.

Leicester followed their 2015-16 title win with FA Cup victory in 2021. The following season, they also had a successful run in Europe, reaching the semifinals of the UEFA Conference League.

In 2022-2023 the club was relegated to the Championship before bouncing straight back up to the Premier League after the 2023-24 season.

However, life back in the top flight in 2024-25 was far from smooth sailing and manager Steve Cooper was sacked after 12 games. Replacement Ruud van Nistelrooy couldn't steer them to safety and the Foxes went down again.

Earlier this season, the club were docked six points for breaching spending rules.

Information from PA was used in this report.