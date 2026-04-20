Real Madrid beat Brugge to win UEFA Youth League final

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LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Real Madrid haver earned at least one trophy this season and become a European champion again on Monday.

Madrid won the UEFA Youth League final -- effectively the Champions League for under-19 teams -- after beating Club Brugge in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw on a sun-splashed evening in Switzerland.

Madrid goalkeeper Javier Navarro was key to a 4-2 shootout win, saving from Brugge's Naim Amengai and Tian Koren.

The Spanish power's second title in the 12-year history of the UEFA youth competition came five days after elimination in the Champions League quarterfinals, where Madrid fielded no homegrown academy players in the starting lineup against Bayern Munich.

Club president Florentino Perez was present on Monday at the stadium of Swiss club Lausanne-Sport alongside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Madrid defender Diego Aguado scored the decisive spot kick beyond the dive of Brugge goalkeeper Argus Vanden Driessche.

The teams went directly to a shootout without playing extra time.

Madrid led in the 23rd minute when center forward Jacobo Ortega scored from a deft flick with his right heel in the goalmouth. The Brugge defense was in nervous turmoil and Madrid twice had chances in the next 90 seconds to double the lead.

Brugge leveled in the 64th when Koren's surging run and low cross across the goal was met by Tobias Lund Jensen.