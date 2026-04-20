Just as he promised, Ivan Toney fires Al Ahli into AFC Champions League Elite final

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By his own admission, Ivan Toney had not had the kind of impact he would have expected from himself for Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League this season.

It is a far different story domestically in the Saudi Pro League, where his remarkable record of 27 strikes in as many games sees him currently hold a solitary-goal lead at the top of the scoring chart -- three ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo even.

But, on the continental stage, he had netted just once in eight outings prior to Monday's semifinal against Japan's Vissel Kobe.

There was even a failure to convert from the penalty spot -- renowned as one of his key strengths -- in the round of 16, where it was instead another ex-Premier League star in Riyad Mahrez who emerged as Al Ahli's hero with a superb freekick winner in the 117th minute.

Last Friday, as Al Ahli overcame having to play over 50 minutes with a numerical deficit after a first-half red card to come from behind and beat Johor Darul Ta'zim to progress from the quarterfinals, Toney hardly had a sighting of goal.

Yet, Toney's journey -- if anything -- has been one of perseverance. About not being dragged down by the setbacks.

After all, it takes a certain level of determination to go from the third tier of English football back and work back up to the Premier League -- especially after the initial disappointment of failing to make a breakthrough at Newcastle.

And become an England international for good measure.

It is also perhaps his past experiences that helped Toney, in a self-deprecating but still serious manner, address his lack of goals in the ACL Elite ahead of Monday's semifinal.

"Hopefully my penalties are better than the last one," he said in the pre-match news conference.

And then came the promise. Or maybe just a determined statement that should have served as a warning to Vissel.

"I'll back myself every opportunity to take one and hopefully the next one can be much better than before," he added. "In the game if it's needed, hopefully I can score."

"My job in the team is to score goals. That's what I came to this team to do and help us win games.

"I'll do the best I can obviously, try and score goals, and pin the defenders back."

True to his word, Toney could not have picked a better way to return to scoring ways in the ACL Elite: the winner in a come-from-behind 2-1 victory as Al Ahli moved one step away from successfully defending their status as champions of Asia.

It was also from about 12 yards, maybe slighter closer to goal -- but it was anything but straightforward. Not that penalties are totally uncomplicated.

Despite having almost no time to react, Ivan Toney managed to conjure up a fine improvised finish from an awkward shooting opportunity to squeeze a shot from a tight angle past two defenders on the line for Al Ahli's winner on Monday. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

When a cross that was swung in from the left was flapped at by Vissel goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa and diverted towards him, Toney was faced with an acute angle, an opponent close by, two covering the goal-line, and even a teammate providing an unwanted additional obstacle in his line of sight.

Somehow -- with about half a second to react -- Toney managed to improvise a shot that was not only unerringly on target, but also getting clean-enough contact so that it could squeeze over the line despite a defender getting a leg to it.

His celebration was befitting of the occasion.

He climbed atop the advertising boards to lap up the adulation from the frenzied supporters at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, and then ventured further forward to get even closer to the Al Ahli faithful.

When he finally turned back to the field of play, there was no smile on his face.

It was simply a look of resolve.

When Al Ahli won their first ACL Elite title last season, Toney had a creditable haul of six goals in 13 outings.

He still only has two this season, but the importance of his most-recent strike cannot be undersold.

With one cool finish, Toney has played his part in Al Ahli moving one step closer to back-to-back continental titles. Just as he hinted he might.

And he could yet have more up his sleeve come Saturday's final.