Alejandro Garnacho's attitude at Man United a 'disgrace' - Nicky Butt

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Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has branded Alejandro Garnacho's attitude during his time at Manchester United a "disgrace" and said moving him out of the club was the best thing the club could have done.

The 21-year-old fell out of favour at Old Trafford under former head coach Ruben Amorim and was sold last summer to Chelsea for £40 million ($54m) after a well-documented transfer saga.

Garnacho has failed to hit the ground running at his new club and failed to impress in a showdown against his former club on Saturday night which saw United claim a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

After the game, United defender Luke Shaw shared a photo on Instagram of him pushing Garnacho down while teammate Bruno Fernandes responded with a GIF reading "that's a violation" and Joshua Zirkzee commented "nice one mate."

Butt feels those posts by Garnacho's former teammates on social media show he disrespected the changing room at his former football club.

Speaking on "The Good, The Bad and The Football" podcast, Butt said: "The best thing for me that Manchester United did was sell him because, forget his ability, I don't think he's that great anyway.

Alejandr Garnacho left Man United in 2025. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"However, his attitude for me was a disgrace when he was at United.

"That's why that happens when people post things like that [Shaw on Instagram]. If you are in a changing room and you leave and completely disrespect your teammates and football club.

"He'd have been taken out every single day in training. He'd have been put in his place very quickly with the likes of the players we got brought up with. Swatted down, taken out.

"He would've been treated really badly if he behaved like that, but he'd have learnt from it and got better."

Butt worked as Manchester United's head of academy between 2016 and 2019 before going on to become head of first team development until 2021.

The former treble winner shared his experiences with Garnacho and thought he got too big for his boots too quickly.

He added: "Garnacho was always a bit standoffish. He had a high opinion of himself.

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"I thought he had an edge about him and when he went into Manchester United's first team, and I will say what I think because I was there looking at it, he got above his station way too quick.

"He got a superstar status way too quick. And that's not me, an old player, saying they get paid this, I hope young players get paid millions.

"But he got superstars status so quickly and then scored the bicycle-kick -- which was a phenomenal goal -- and then it went like that.

"Someone in that football club should have been swatting him down. They might have been and he's just ignored them."