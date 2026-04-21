Matarazzo celebrates Real Sociedad Copa title: 'Just the beginning'

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More than 100,000 fans gathered in the streets of San Sebastian, Spain, on Monday to celebrate Real Sociedad's Copa del Rey win over the weekend -- a first major trophy for the Basque team since 2021.

Real Sociedad defeated Atlético Madrid on penalties Saturday to secure the title, marking a historic milestone for American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, who earned his first trophy just four months after taking over the squad. In doing so, he became the first U.S.-born manager to win a major European tournament.

Matarazzo received one of the loudest ovations of the day. He further endeared himself to the local supporters by attempting a speech in Euskara, the Basque regional language.

"We are champions! I will try to do this in Basque, so I apologize for any mistakes I may make," Matarazzo said from the balcony of San Sebastian's town hall. "What a wonderful start on this path we are taking together. I feel that this is just the beginning! With your help, these players can achieve many great things."

The "Blue and White" crowd chanted "Rino, Rino, Rino Matarazzo," to which the New Jersey native responded that no one lifted the trophy as "high as I have," due to his 6'6" height and the proudness hi feels.

Another moment of peak euphoria occurred when club captain Mikel Oyarzabal raised the trophy. The Spain striker thanked the fans for their unwavering support, while being frequently interrupted by the crowd chanting "Ballon d'Or" in his honor.

"Firstly, thank you very much for being here with us. It's great to see how happy you look," Oyarzabal said. "Here we are again, saying we are the champions of the Copa del Rey."

Matarazzo -- who previously coached Stuttgart and Hoffenheim in Germany -- took charge of Real Sociedad as they struggled last December and has lifted them to seventh in LaLiga, and now a major trophy.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.