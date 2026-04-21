Tottenham's relegation fears could worsen vs. Wolves - Jamie Carragher

ESPN'S Steve Nicol reacts to Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Brighton in the Premier League. (2:21)

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Jamie Carragher has predicted Tottenham's slide towards the Championship could take another turn for the worse at Wolves on Saturday.

Spurs are without a Premier League win in 15 matches and conceded in stoppage time last weekend in a potentially costly 2-2 draw at home to Brighton to stay in 18th position.

It has meant Tottenham will spend this week in the bottom three again and although new boss Roberto De Zerbi was pleased with the display on Saturday, Sky Sports pundit Carragher said on Monday Night Football that a trip to already-relegated Wolves is not straightforward.

Carragher asked: "We're talking the last time they won? What month was it? December?

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"They haven't won a Premier League game since December. It's unbelievable.

"So, to think you will go to an away game and just win ... I can't see them losing the [Wolves] game and they could nick it, of course they could, but I've seen other teams go there and find it difficult at Wolves with the way they set up."

Tottenham's last Premier League victory occurred on Dec. 28 at Crystal Palace.

They have lost nine of their last 15 league matches with De Zerbi hired to prevent a first relegation in 49 years.