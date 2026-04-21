Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Real Madrid star as Casemiro replacement

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is on the shortlist of Manchester United, while Arsenal could move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni is set to move on. Getty

- Manchester United have added Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni to their shortlist of potential options to replace Casemiro this summer, according to The Telegraph. Tchouameni, 26, could be allowed to leave the Bernabeu this summer alongside Eduardo Camavinga, with the club looking to seal a midfield signing of their own in the form of Manchester City's Rodri. But the France international has a contract until 2028 and could command a fee upwards of €60 million.

- Arsenal are ramping up their interest in Nico Williams, as the winger looks to make a return to action for Athletic Club following a lengthy absence due to a groin injury. TEAMtalk claims that the Spain international has admirers at the Emirates, including sporting director Andrea Berta. Barcelona continue to be linked with Williams, but their priorities lie elsewhere in the squad, potentially opening an opportunity for the Gunners to move first.

- Liverpool chiefs have approved the signing of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as the top option to replace Mohamed Salah when he departs on a free transfer this summer, reports Florian Plettenberg. Diomande, 19, has only been playing at the top level since November 2024. but has impressed in the German Bundesliga and continues to be linked with a switch to Anfield. PSG are also in the race to sign him, while Leipzig are looking for a fee of around €80 million.

- Newcastle United are open to letting winger Anthony Gordon leave this summer, but only if a club are willing to match their £75 million transfer valuation, reports The Times. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with the England international recently, with Gordon also attracting interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

- John Stones is set to become the next high-profile exit from Manchester City when his contract comes to an end this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 31-year-old defender has spent 10 years with the club since joining from Everton in 2016, but is set to join midfielder Bernardo Silva in becoming a free agent at the end of the season. Stones has made just 15 appearances across all competitions during this campaign, having struggled with injury issues.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:07 Ogden: Rosenior may be sacked before Sunday if Chelsea lose to Brighton Mark Ogden says Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is "teetering on the brink" of losing his job, after just one league win in five games.

OTHER RUMORS

- Striker Nicolas Jackson is warming to the idea of returning to Chelsea, as a permanent move to Bayern Munich after his loan spell ends appears unlikely. (Sun)

- Ajax and Schalke are in the race to sign Rangers midfielder Bailey Rice as a free agent this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Barcelona want to extend Robert Lewandowski's contract until 2027, on reduced wages, while Chicago Fire and Saudi Pro League clubs await an opening to make a move. (Florian Plettenberg)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Defender Ibrahima Konate is on the verge of extending his contract with Liverpool. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could be allowed to leave this summer as part of a major squad overhaul. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool have had positive negotiations with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai over a new contract, but work still needs to be done to secure a full agreement over a renewal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Madrid are interested in AZ midfielder Kees Smit, 20, as an option, with his contract expiring in 2028. (AS)

- Barcelona are looking at Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli and Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup as alternatives to Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford in the forward areas. (AS)