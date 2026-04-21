Alexia Putellas biography, titles, records and career accolades

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Factfile:

Date of birth: Feb. 4, 1994

Clubs: Espanyol B (2008-2010), Espanyol (2010-2011), Levante (2011-2012), Barcelona (2012-current)

Nationality: Spain

Honours: UWCL (3), Liga F (9), Copa de la Reina (10), Copa Catalunya (8), Supercopa de España (4), World Cup (1), Euro (2), Ballon d'Or (2)

"Només hi ha una reina, Alexia Putellas."

Alexia Putellas celebrated her 500th appearance for Barcelona. Getty

"There is only one queen."

Those words echoed through a packed-out Camp Nou, when Putellas scored on her 500th appearance for Barcelona.

It came in the Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid, as the two-time Ballon d'or winner once again played an instrumental role in guiding Barcelona -- the club she has called home for 14 years -- to their eighth successive semifinal.

With a trophy-laden career defined by leadership, triumph, and midfield mastery, captain Putellas has cemented her legacy not just in Barça history, but as one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the women's game.

In the words of teammate Caroline Graham Hansen: "She is a legend of the game."

A born leader

Born and raised in Mollet del Valles, Catalonia, Putellas' football journey began at Sabadell when she was seven, and despite being younger than most of her teammates, was made captain -- an early indication of the leader she would grow to become.

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She spent a year with Barcelona's youth team at La Masia in 2005, winning both the youth Copa Catalunya and the league. Although joining Barcelona's senior side was her dream, a restructuring of the women's team prompted a move away to Espanyol.

Putellas progressed through the ranks and made her first-team debut at just 16, later contributing to the squad that won the Copa de la Reina in 2010. The following year, she had a brief spell at Levante, where she made a strong impact by scoring 15 goals to finish as the league's top scorer.

Road to Barça greatness

The influential Putellas was celebrated with a mural in the streets of Barcelona Getty

Her rapid rise soon earned her a dream return to Barcelona, signing with the mission of helping the club compete in their first-ever UWCL campaign in 2012-13, following their maiden league title the year before. While Barça's European run was short-lived, they still made history on the domestic front by securing their first double.

Putellas proved decisive in the Copa de la Reina final, producing a stunning solo goal that quickly turned heads and showcased her growing influence.

The 2021-22 season marked another defining chapter for the midfielder, as she inherited the captain armband from Vicky Losada, and has since established herself as the team's leader, setting the standard with consistent, commanding performances.

Champions League heritage

Putellas has won three Champions League trophies. Getty

Putellas' European pedigree stands among the very best in the game. The 32-year-old ranks ninth in the all-time appearances list in Europe's most elite competition, a testament to her longevity at the highest level.

She claimed her first UWCL title in 2020-21 and, even while carrying an injury, started the final -- converting a penalty and assisting Aitana Bonmatí in a commanding 4-0 victory over Chelsea, to finish the campaign as top scorer. The midfielder won the competition again in 2022-23 and 2023-24, capping another final with a goal against OL Lyonnes to help seal a historic quadruple.

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World Cup glory

Putellas poses with Spain's World Cup trophy in 2023. Getty

Putellas progressed through Catalan youth teams from the age of 10 and made her senior debut for Spain at Euro 2013, where she scored a dramatic late winner against England.

She was at the heart of Spain's triumph in the 2023 World Cup, crowning her career with the most defining achievement, and is now the nation's most capped player.

Her playing style has drawn comparisons with Barcelona icons Sergio Busquets, Xavi and Andrés Iniesta for her vision and passing, as well as Luka Modrić for her technical brilliance on the ball.

Trophies, trophies and Ballon d'Or brilliance

Putellas is a two-time Ballon d'Or winner Getty

In 2021, Putellas won the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first Spanish woman to claim the award and the first Spaniard since Luis Suárez in 1960. Remarkably, she retained the Ballon d'Or the following year despite suffering an ACL injury in the summer of 2022 that sidelined her for nine months.

Putellas' influence has been rewarded with the Creu de Sant Jordi award, one of the highest civilian distinctions in Catalonia, becoming only the third footballer -- after Lionel Messi and Johan Cruyff -- to receive the prestigious honour. Throughout her Barça career, she has won nine domestic titles, including six consecutive league triumphs, and lifted a total of 32 trophies. And she's not done yet...