Vitor Reis intends to return to Man City for 'regular game time'

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Brazilian defender Vitor Reis is looking forward to returning to Manchester City and fighting for a starting place once his successful loan spell at Girona ends.

Reis, 20, has made 29 league appearances for the LaLiga outfit since arriving at Girona, which is part of the City Football Group, last summer.

"My intention, my desire, is to return to Manchester City, to play and get regular game time," Reis told Globoesporte.

"But as I say: I'm going to focus on the day-to-day, on the rest of this season, so that when the time comes for that conversation, we can sit down calmly, with a clear head."

Reis joined City from Palmeiras on a permanent transfer in January 2025, considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in South America.

He played four times for Man City before leaving for Girona.

Vitor Reis joined Girona last summer. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"When I found out I might be loaned out, I was a bit taken aback," Reis said. "I wasn't expecting it. But then I realised I needed to play. At my age, it's no good sitting on the sidelines.

"So I think coming here was a really important decision, and absolutely the right one. I'm very happy here at Girona. The people are amazing, and I believe it was a very wise choice."

His performances have not gone unnoticed with the player having earned his first call-up for Brazil in last month's international window.

City have also monitored Reis' progress.

"I'm in touch with City's director," Reis said. "I speak a lot with the City Group staff; they're here in Girona, too. So, for me, it's very important to have that contact, you know, that they're looking out for me, and I'm really happy they're so close by, always trying to see and understand everything that's happening here."

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Reis, who has a contract with City until June 2029, said he is looking forward to working again under City coach Pep Guardiola.

"It was a dream to work with him, and, God willing, I hope to be able to return and experience that again," he said.

"Even though he's achieved everything, he's still on the touchline with the same intensity, determined to win and guiding everyone. I've learned a great deal from Pep, who's an extraordinary guy in terms of his mindset and understanding of the game.

"City is a club that always tries to get the very best out of its players, and that's helped me a lot."

Reis, meanwhile, added he knows that a place in Brazil's World Cup squad may be out of his reach but he is not giving up the dream.

"You look at it and see that it's really difficult," he said. "But being selected seemed difficult too, and I was picked. So that just goes to show you can't stop dreaming.

"It's just a case of carrying on doing what I've been doing, so that, God willing, my name will be on the list. I'm really focused and I'd be delighted to be there. But if it doesn't happen this time, I'll keep working just as hard so that I'll be there next time. I suppose that's it."