How Burnley could get relegated from the Premier League this week

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With drama set to unfold at Turf Moor when Burnley host Manchester City, Wednesday could prove a seismic day in the Premier League at both ends of the table.

A win for Pep Guardiola's side would see them jump above Arsenal at the top of the table while simultaneously confirming Burnley's relegation from the top flight.

What can be decided on Wednesday?

West Ham's draw at Crystal Palace on Monday, which relegated bottom-club Wolves, had dire implications for Scott Parker's side. It pushed the 17th-placed east London club up to 33 points, 13 clear of Burnley on 20 points.

A loss to City at Turf Moor on Wednesday will mean that even if Burnley win their last four games of the season, they won't be be able to bridge the gap to the Hammers.

Relegation would further cement Burnley's status as a yo-yo club. The Clarets have been bouncing between the Premier League and Championship since the 2021-22 season. They finished 19th in their last stint in the Premier League too.

What happens if Burnley don't lose to City?

Scott Parker's side are on the brink of Premier League relegation. Getty

It's an unlikely scenario, considering that City won the reverse fixture 5-1 and last dropped points to Burnley back in 2018, but, crazier things have happened in football.

Burnley's dire situation means that even if they come away unscathed against City, they could be relegated at the weekend.

A draw would move Burnley to 21 points, but if West Ham avoid defeat to Everton on Saturday, Parker's side will be relegated.

A win would move Burnley to 23 points, but if West Ham beat Everton, Parker's side will be relegated.

Parker: I 'deserve' abuse from fans

Burnley boss Parker said he "deserves" the abuse he received from unhappy fans after the 4-1 loss at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Clarets were on course for just a second win since Oct. 26 when they led 1-0 after 60 minutes at the City Ground, before a Morgan Gibbs-White hat trick flipped the game on its head

Parker said: "It's on us as players and as a manager to try and give the best version of ourselves that represents us at certain moments and, definitely for 30 minutes, we didn't do that.

"We deserve to get booed, and I deserve to get the abuse, and that's the way football is. I deserve that. Walking over there, I deserve that.

"It's not nice. Of course, it's hurtful and it's sad, but that's the reality."

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Burnley's remaining fixtures:

April 22 -- Man City (H)

May 1 -- Leeds United (A)

May 10 -- Aston Villa (H)

May 17 -- Arsenal (A)

May 24 -- Wolves (H)

Information from PA contributed to this story.