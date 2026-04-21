'Tired' England play with 'fear' at World Cups - Fabio Capello

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Fabio Capello has said England arrive at major tournaments 'tired'. Pamela Rovaris/Archivio Pamela Rovaris/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Former England manager Fabio Capello has said he expects Thomas Tuchel's players to be "tired" again at the World Cup this summer, adding they need to kick a habit of playing with "fear" to have a chance of winning the tournament.

Capello, who was in charge of England between 2007 and 2012, leading them to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, said he believes Tuchel's squad will arrive at this year's tournament in North America with the same issues as previous generations.

"Always the same ... England arrive at the World Cup tired and they play with fear," the Italian told the BBC.

Capello highlighted the Euro 2020 final against Italy, when England took the lead only to lose on penalties at Wembley Stadium, as an example of the issues he believes the squad face.

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"I remember the game they played against Italy, they are winning after 10-15 minutes. After, they play long balls. [They] play with fear. This is the problem for England.

"It's tired and fear. The manager [Tuchel] has has to cancel it."

England play two warm-up games against New Zealand and Costa Rica before they kick off their campaign against Croatia in Texas on June 17.