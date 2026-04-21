Hansi Flick confirms he wants to renew contract with Barcelona

Open Extended Reactions

Hansi Flick has confirmed his intention to renew his contract with Barcelona and end his career at the club amid his desire to lead them to Champions League success for the first time since 2015.

Flick's current deal expires in 2027, but Barça president Joan Laporta has already revealed the German coach will be offered fresh terms.

That has not changed despite last week's European exit to Atlético Madrid, with Barça still on track to claim back-to-back LaLiga titles under the 61-year-old.

"This is my plan [to renew], of course," Flick said in a news conference ahead of Wednesday's LaLiga game against Celta Vigo at Spotify Camp Nou.

"I have also said that, and this is 100% honest, this is the last step in my career. For me, it feels really good at the moment."

Flick inherited a Barça side that had gone without a trophy in 2023-24 and led them to the LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa trophies in his first season in charge.

Another Supercopa followed this year, with another league title likely to follow with the team nine points clear of Real Madrid with just seven games to go.

However, they have come up short in Europe, losing in the Champions League semifinal to Inter Milan last season and to Atlético in the quarterfinal last week. "For me it's a big dream [to win the Champions League here]," Flick, who won the competition as Bayern Munich coach in 2020, added.

"There are two things I want in life. Firstly, that we win the Champions League. We have a good team for the next years, but we must make the right decisions in the transfer periods -- they have to be perfect.

"The second thing is I want to be a coach in this stadium [Camp Nou] when it's fully finished. I don't know when it happens. You never know if [I will be here]. It's about the performance, the victories."

Reflecting on that defeat to Atlético further, Flick suggested a lack of leadership has hindered Barça in key moments.

"It hurt a lot," he said. "It was painful going out. In these games, sometimes it's about the moment, but also the small details.

Hansi Flick led Barcelona to LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa titles in his first season. Getty Images

"Last season we have Iñigo [Martínez]. Iñigo was a great leader. This is also what we are learning from. We need players with this leadership on the pitch. This is important in these moments.

"It's about speaking or telling a teammate 'One or two metres left or right, or press.' This is what we need on the pitch, more to speak.

"In training I am really happy. But in the moment, in a quarterfinal or a semifinal in the Champions League, we also need this, players who are measured and able to show where we must go on the pitch.

"This is important. But the team is young. We will learn, we will improve. We have to teach some players to do this, and we will do this."