Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius signs new contract at club

Ali Krieger explains the keys to an Arsenal win if they are to repeat their Women's Champions League semifinal success over OL Lyonnes. (1:09)

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Stina Blackstenius has signed a new contract at Arsenal, the Women's Super League side have announced.

The Sweden international was out of contract this summer and while Arsenal didn't officially announce the duration of her new deal, sources told ESPN it's a two-year extension.

The forward, who joined the Gunners in 2022, attained iconic status at the club last year by scoring the winner in their Champions League final triumph over Barcelona. The 30-year-old also scored the winner in successive League Cup finals in 2023 and 2024.

While Blackstenius was largely restricted to a role off the bench last season, coach Renee Slegers has opted to start her alongside Alessia Russo in the second half of this year's campaign to great effect.

Stina Blackstenius has signed a new contract at Arsenal. Getty

She has scored eight goals in all competitions this season, including a key one in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Chelsea.

Blackstenius captained Sweden for the first time in their World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Denmark last week.