Midtjylland player recovering after stabbing in Denmark

Danish club Midtjylland said Tuesday their 19-year-old player Alamara Djabi was stabbed and had surgery for life-threatening injuries.

Djabi had two surgeries and is now in a stable condition after being woken from an induced coma, the club said about the stabbing incident in their home town of Herning at the weekend.

Midtjylland said they will not make further comment while police are investigating and talking to witnesses.

Djabi, who is from Guinea-Bissau, played one game this season for the Danish league title chaser, in the Europa League qualifying playoffs in August.