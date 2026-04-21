Man City's Rodri set to miss Burnley clash with groin injury - Pep Guardiola

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Pep Guardiola hopes Rodri (C) is not sidelined for an extended period. Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has said Rodri is expected to miss Manchester City's trip to Burnley, but has allayed fears the midfielder's groin injury could keep him out for an extended spell during the title run-in.

City will go top if they win at Turf Moor on Wednesday after moving within three points of Arsenal thanks to their victory over Mikel Arteta's side.

Rodri was substituted late in the game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and had tests on a groin problem on Monday.

He's set to miss the game against Burnley, but Guardiola is optimistic the 29-year-old could return soon.

"I think he will not be ready for tomorrow and we will see for the next games," Guardiola said. Maybe [the FA Cup semifinal] against Southampton [on Saturday] or maybe in 12 days [against Everton]."

City kept themselves in the title race with their 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday and Guardiola warned his players not to waste that result by slipping up against relegation-threatened Burnley.

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"We talk immediately in the dressing room after the game -- don't lose focus," he said. "Arsenal is top of the league and right now would be champions.

"The recovery is a lot less than the last few weeks. It's just a few days so that's why you have to see how people recover emotionally and physically. We have to go to Burnley and perform to the level that we have to do. We have to adjust a few things from Arsenal and go to win the game."