If the Premier League did an NFL-style draft, who would each team select?

This week, the 2026 NFL draft takes place in Pittsburgh. Across three days, all 32 teams in the league will load up on young talent, picking the best college prospects in the hope of securing elite difference-makers and fixing the holes on their rosters.
To join in on the fun, we've created a Premier League draft. Here are the rules:
Two rounds: After playing around with potential formats, we settled on a two-round draft, as it allowed a healthy mix between drafting for need and picking the best player available.
Draft order: The table as of Monday has been flipped to create the draft order: 20th-place Wolves pick first, 19th-place Burnley second, and so on; first-place Arsenal pick last.
Draft pool: Only Premier League players under 23 are available. Given this is a bit of fun, these teams are not stealing each other's players. Just pretend these teams are adding their draftees to their existing rosters and everyone is getting stronger. To bring an element of NFL draft realism to the process, only players who are 23 or under as of April 1 are eligible to be taken. This is, after all, an exercise in choosing young talent.
No trades: Again, it makes things very complicated. We tried that and it got really messy, really fast.
We produced several mock runs of this draft, tweaking the rules as we went, to try to produce something realistic. The end result is something that really does deliver the roller coaster of the NFL draft, with surprise risers and fallers that capture the drama. Speaking of realistic, there were some last-minute injuries that threatened to shake up the order.
Chelsea winger Estêvão will have been relieved to avoid serious injury on the eve of the draft -- the hamstring injury he suffered against Manchester United was a minor one. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike, who had an Achilles tear against Paris Saint-Germain last week and is set for nine months out. That injury is taken into consideration for the draft. He would have been in play for No. 1 overall. How far will he fall now?
All right, enough small print. Let's have some fun!
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters walks to the podium ... "Wolves, you are on the clock."
Jump to:
Round 1 | Round 2
Takeaways
ROUND 1
1. Wolves
Estêvão, FW, Chelsea
Wolves are bottom of the Premier League for myriad reasons, but chief among them is a lack of goals. They've managed a paltry 24 goals in 33 games, having failed to replace forward Matheus Cunha, who joined Manchester United last summer in a £62.5 million deal.
This is their chance to draft a new X factor attacker -- one to build around now and in the future -- so teenage Chelsea star Estêvão is first off the board. He is an electric talent with world-class potential. He did get injured last weekend, but it wouldn't impact his first-overall status as it's not feared to be too serious.
2. Burnley
Cole Palmer, AM, Chelsea
Burnley's story of struggle is the opposite of Wolves'. They've fared OK in front of goal; it's keeping them out at the other end that has been a problem. They have conceded the most goals (67) in the division and need to shore things up, but it makes sense to wait until Round 2 to address that.
That's because with pick No. 2, they can choose between Palmer, Rayan Cherki and Florian Wirtz -- three superstars who would transform the face of their team. Manager Scott Parker would probably enjoy working with Palmer the most.
3. Tottenham Hotspur
Adam Wharton, CM, Crystal Palace
Somehow, Spurs have found themselves in a situation where barely any of the team -- let alone the midfield -- can pass the ball well. It's a huge part of why their season has been such a failure and needs to be remedied immediately.
Fortunately, the draft gives them a chance to do just that, and Crystal Palace's Wharton is the obvious pick. A 22-year-old homegrown pass master, he would change this team's fortunes in an instant.
Julien Laurens says relegation-threatened Spurs' next fixture league against Wolves is "the must of the must-wins."
4. West Ham United
Rayan Cherki, AM, Manchester City
West Ham have conceded 57 goals this season, third most in the league, but just 19 of those have come in the second half of the season, indicating a huge improvement.
They need defensive help, especially as January addition Axel Disasi is only on loan from Chelsea, but like Burnley, West Ham can afford to wait until the second round to plug that hole.
And why in the world would the Hammers pass on a prodigious, ceiling-raising attacker like Cherki? He has the ingenuity and personality to carry the team in the final third. West Ham have a long history of maverick attacking talent, and Cherki would follow in the footsteps of Paolo Di Canio and Dimitri Payet, among others. With their latest No. 10, Lucas Paquetá, leaving in January, Cherki would slot right in.
5. Nottingham Forest
Florian Wirtz, AM, Liverpool
Nottingham Forest's lowly league position is less about the quality of their squad and more about the tumultuous way the club has been run. (Vítor Pereira is their fourth manager this season!) As a result, they really are in a position to simply draft the best player available.
At pick No. 5, that looks like Wirtz. Attacking midfielder is hardly an obvious area of need given Morgan Gibbs-White has scored 12 league goals from there this season, but you would simply make adjustments. Either play him wide or move to a system with dual No. 10s.
6. Leeds United
Nico O'Reilly, LB, Manchester City
Leeds need a goalkeeper. They signed Lucas Perri last summer in a €15 million deal from Lyon, but he has struggled for form and been replaced by backup Karl Darlow. There's no need to act on that now, as one of three excellent young shot stoppers should be there for them in Round 2.
So the Whites follow suit on drafting the best player available and take O'Reilly. Not only is he quickly emerging as one of the Premier League's better players, he also suits the tall, physical squad Leeds have built.
7. Newcastle United
Benjamin Sesko, FW, Manchester United
Newcastle's dreadful season has exposed issues all over their squad. The most pressing of those concerns is probably at striker, where the attempt to replace Alexander Isak with Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade has not worked.
With the seventh pick, they take Sesko -- a player they originally chased to replace Isak last summer but effectively chose Manchester United over them. Finally, they get their man.
Gab Marcotti discusses whether the Saudi Public Investment fund could sell their majority stake in Newcastle United.
8. Crystal Palace
Elliot Anderson, CM, Nottingham Forest
For whoever replaces Oliver Glasner as Crystal Palace manager next season, what a wonderful welcome gift Anderson would be: a center midfielder who can pretty much do it all.
Given Daichi Kamada is set to leave this summer once his contract expires and Cheick Doucouré has been plagued by injuries, this solves a positional need and adds immense quality to the starting XI.
9. Fulham
Morgan Rogers, AM, Aston Villa
Fulham need a forward. Their on-again, off-again negotiations for PSV and USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi suggest this is clearly their area of focus, so they're not going to pass on the chance to draft one inside the top 10. With only one off the board so far, they find themselves in a good spot, too.
This choice essentially boils down to Junior Kroupi vs. Rogers, two exceptional young talents who would add individual brilliance to the team, and it's the latter who lands at the Cottage. Manager Marco Silva would love his ingenuity almost as much as he loves his work rate -- he has covered the third-most distance (358.89 kilometers) in the Premier League this season, per Gradient Sports.
10. Sunderland
Junior Kroupi, FW, Bournemouth
Sunderland are simply happy to take whichever forward Fulham didn't, which is Kroupi.
The Black Cats have done brilliantly to comfortably stave off relegation this season but know there's more hard work ahead to do so again next term. Top of the agenda is finding more goals -- only three teams have scored fewer than their 36 this term -- and Kroupi's 10 strikes this season hint at a prolific career.
11. Everton
Jérémy Doku, LW, Manchester City
If Everton miss out on European football this season, they will wonder what could have been. Could they have sustained the push had City loanee Jack Grealish not suffered a stress fracture in March?
His absence has been felt, so why not use this opportunity to replace one phenomenal dribbler with another. David Moyes would love Doku's incisiveness and ability to drive up the pitch.
12. Brighton & Hove Albion
Ryan Gravenberch, CM, Liverpool
There's arguably one hole in Brighton's roster, right back, but they should be confident of landing one of those in Round 2. With this pick, they address a more premium position with Gravenberch.
With long-term questions hanging over central midfielders Pascal Groß (34) and James Milner (40), and established interest from Manchester United in Carlos Baleba, the Seagulls can future-proof the middle of the park somewhat by selecting the Dutchman.
13. AFC Bournemouth
Abdukodir Khusanov, CB, Manchester City
The second defender after Nico O'Reilly is off the board at pick No. 13. Khusanov is enjoying a glow-up 2026, and it won't be long until he is recognized as one of the best young center backs in the world.
The Cherries will once again face questions in defense this summer as Marcos Senesi's contract expires, and he looks set to leave. Picking Khusanov gets them ahead of this potential issue.
14. Brentford
Hugo Ekitike, FW, Liverpool
What does a team that arguably needs nothing, operating so efficiently you'd be scared to change a thing, do in this position? It plays the long game.
Ekitike could easily have gone first overall to Wolves had this draft come a month earlier -- he's that good. But a torn Achilles just before the big event harmed his stock, forcing goal-hungry clubs to look elsewhere. Brentford, though, don't need him right away and can wait for nine months for him to regain fitness and form down the line.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that Hugo Ekitike picked up a bad injury in their 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.
15. Chelsea
Max Dowman, RW, Arsenal
Chelsea have problems to solve all over their squad, but let's be honest: If Dowman is there at pick No. 15, they would take him.
This is the sort of player Chelsea have become obsessed with to a fault under this ownership: someone who could turn out to be world-class. The fact that there are players left on the board who are much more established and could fill real positions of need is irrelevant.
16. Liverpool
Archie Gray, CM, Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool's midfield has been a significant weakness this season, with Alexis Mac Allister's form dropping off a cliff and Ryan Gravenberch looking increasingly miscast in a holding role.
Picking Gray would go a long way toward stabilizing this area. The 20-year-old has excelled in a very difficult Spurs situation and, along the way, played just about every role bar striker and goalkeeper. That positional understanding and appreciation is exactly what the Reds need.
17. Aston Villa
Amad Diallo, RW, Manchester United
Villa's attack has huffed and puffed at times this season; their 47 goals is comfortably the fewest of anyone inside the top four, where Unai Emery's side have sat since November.
Amad would bring much-needed speed, width and incisiveness in forward areas, while his experience playing wingback for Manchester United would stand him in good stead to carry out Emery's specific defensive instructions.
18. Manchester United
Carlos Baleba, CM, Brighton
Manchester United have been tracking Baleba for over a year now, but Brighton's estimated £100 million valuation has understandably prevented any deal from advancing. With Casemiro departing at the end of the season, a combative midfield profile is urgently needed at Old Trafford.
They'd have absolutely no hesitation picking him here; he's their draft crush.
19. Manchester City
Lewis Hall, LB, Newcastle United
Six months ago, right back was the biggest need for City, but Abdukodir Khusanov's rise and Matheus Nunes' improvement have changed things. Instead, left back is now emerging as a position to address, as Nico O'Reilly is so overwhelmingly good in center midfield, he might simply have to play there moving forward.
That leads to City taking a dip in the left back pool and coming out with Hall, whose mix of comfort in possession and aggression off the ball has turned heads this season -- especially when he successfully marked Lamine Yamal out of the game when Newcastle faced Barcelona in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg in March.
20. Arsenal
Rayan, RW, Bournemouth
Despite recruiting heavily in this area last summer, it's clear this Arsenal side still needs more attacking juice, and there is some available here at the turn. Ideally, that would be a left winger, but any forward with a high ceiling should be under consideration here.
Rayan fits the bill perfectly. He has been in the league for only a handful of months, but everyone has already come to fear his cannonball of a strike. He can play either wing and could well develop into a No. 9 profile over the next few years.
ROUND 2
21. Wolves
Rio Ngumoha, LW, Liverpool
Wolves just keep on loading up on elite potential. Their squad is such a mess there's no point pinpointing specific positions with this pick; they just need to find great talent to rebuild with.
Ngumoha and Estêvão as a wing partnership? Suddenly, the future's looking bright.
ESPN's Steve Nicol has praised Rio Ngumoha's performance in Liverpool 2-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League.
22. Burnley
James Trafford, GK, Manchester City
A big argument erupts in the Burnley war room here as three players are debated. There's no doubt center midfield needs a revamp, and picking Alex Scott or Kobbie Mainoo would not only stabilize things, but also add a player able to bring Cole Palmer (their first pick) into play more.
But they have to address the defensive unit, and the opportunity to bring Trafford -- whom they lost to Manchester City last summer for £27 million due to a release clause -- back to the club is both the emotionally appealing and logical move. He was incredible for them in the Championship in 2024-25 and represents a marked upgrade on 37-year-old Martin Dúbravka, whose contract expires in June.
23. Tottenham Hotspur
Savinho, LW, Manchester City
Spurs are hardly short of wing talent, but the reality is that most of it is nowhere to be seen. Dejan Kulusevski's knee issue has seen him miss a whole year, Wilson Odobert recently tore his ACL, and Mohammed Kudus might need surgery on a serious thigh issue.
Because of these issues, picking a winger here makes sense. Savinho is the best one on the board. Despite a lack of playing time at City this season, he would thrive for most Premier League clubs.
24. West Ham United
Murillo, CB, Nottingham Forest
Now it's time to address that defensive line. Perhaps a goalkeeper like Senne Lammens or Robin Roefs could be of interest here, but West Ham's own Mads Hermansen has perked up in form recently, meaning the center back situation falls under more scrutiny.
And just as West Ham fans would no doubt adore first-round pick Rayan Cherki, they'd adore the way Murillo defends. He's all-action, super strong, loves a goal-line block and charges out of the back line with the ball.
25. Nottingham Forest
Charalampos Kostoulas, FW, Brighton
Ownership involvement in the draft is a recurring storyline, and if any Premier League owner were to get hands-on with this process, it would probably be Evangelos Marinakis.
You can just imagine the Forest war room weighing up whether to take talented midfielder Alex Scott or a goalkeeping upgrade in Senne Lammens, only for Greek billionaire Marinakis to go full Jerry Jones and override them all to pick Kostoulas, a very talented young striker who also happens to hail from his homeland.
Who wants a reliable offensive lineman when you can draft an exciting wide receiver, anyway?
26. Leeds United
Senne Lammens, GK, Manchester United
Leeds breathe a sigh of relief; they are back on the clock and there's not one but two premium goalkeepers still available to pick from. There was fair concern that Burnley, West Ham and Forest would clear out the position, but the board has fallen in Leeds' favor.
In a choice between Lammens and Robin Roefs, they opt for the former -- in part because he has proved more steady over the campaign, and in part because nicking him from old rivals Manchester United feels great.
27. Newcastle United
Cristhian Mosquera, CB, Arsenal
With Benjamin Sesko already picked, Newcastle's front line looks a lot better. Now it's time to address a defensive line -- and specifically a center back core -- that is creaking due to injuries and age.
Leny Yoro is on the board and his potential is tempting, but Mosquera is also emerging as a great young defender and, crucially, fits the Magpies' physical, imposing style much better. He's the pick.
28. Crystal Palace
Tino Livramento, RB, Newcastle United
There have been a couple of injuries that have really rocked Palace this season, with perhaps none more impactful than Daniel Muñoz's -- the roaming wing back went down for six weeks over Christmas. They won just one of eight league games without him.
Adding Livramento to the squad would significantly strengthen that position group, as he can play on either flank and replicate Muñoz's all-action style.
29. Fulham
Robin Roefs, GK, Sunderland
Bernd Leno turned in a great performance last weekend against Brentford, but his form this season as a whole suggests the 34-year-old is on the decline.
Like several clubs before them, Fulham toy with the exciting idea of drafting Alex Scott for the midfield, but they stick to the process and take Roefs, a long-term solution in goal who has enjoyed a superb debut Premier League campaign between the sticks for Sunderland.
30. Sunderland
Riccardo Calafiori, LB, Arsenal
With the future of Sunderland's forward line set thanks to drafting Junior Kroupi in Round 1, there's only one potential hole left in this roster: left back. Reinildo has done OK there this season but is 32 years old and rash with his tackles, while Trai Hume can cover there but prefers the right side.
That makes Calafiori a relatively easy choice here. The Italian is not only the best left back still on the board, his center back-esque build suits the Black Cats' physical style.
31. Everton
Michael Kayode, RB, Brentford
There is a distinct lack of usable fullbacks at Everton, meaning at times David Moyes has had to field four center backs in a back four this season.
Had Calafiori been available here, he might have been the choice, given Vitaliy Mykolenko's contract situation is up in the air. But with him off the board, Kayode makes sense as a long-term addition on the right. Moyes would love his bustling, energetic performances and elite long throw technique.
32. Brighton & Hove Albion
Malo Gusto, RB, Chelsea
Brighton's most-used player at right back this season is ... center midfielder Mats Wieffer. The Dutchman's form has fluctuated there, and the Seagulls need to find a natural solution quickly.
There are three realistic options on the board: the brute force running of Liverpool's Conor Bradley, the slick possession skills of Manchester City's Rico Lewis, or a combination of both found in Chelsea's Gusto.
Bradley's style suits manager Fabian Hürzeler the best, but Bradley is out long term with a knee injury, so Gusto's mix of abilities is the most attractive option.
33. AFC Bournemouth
Mateus Fernandes, CM, West Ham
With Abdukodir Khusanov in place to reinforce the defense, Bournemouth turn to their midfield. Injuries have affected Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie and Tyler Adams this season and all three can be upgraded upon.
Kobbie Mainoo doesn't really suit the Cherries' relentlessly energetic, pressing style, but Fernandes does. Not only does he motor across the pitch nonstop, he is a shooting threat, a strong creative force and a set piece wizard.
34. Brentford
Xavi Simons, LW, Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford are notoriously good planners, so given their success this season, they should already be pondering how to solve the inevitable next challenge: "If teams start to defend deep against us, how do we pick the lock?"
For that, you need a creative, instinctive, deft playmaker -- and for that player to fit in at Gtech Stadium, they will also need to be an extremely hard worker and willing presser.
That makes Simons, who boasts all of those qualities, the ideal selection here.
35. Chelsea
Kobbie Mainoo, CM, Manchester United
Chelsea might well find themselves in need of a center midfielder in the near future, as Romeo Lavia struggles with injuries and Enzo Fernández has made no secret of his interest in departing the club.
Drafting Mainoo here would allow them to get ahead of that issue and, in the process, recruit a top young homegrown talent. It does mean Bournemouth's Alex Scott slides even further down the board.
The ESPN FC crew discuss Liam Rosenior's relationship with his squad after Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Man United.
36. Liverpool
Patrick Dorgu, LB, Manchester United
Liverpool have confirmed that Andy Robertson will leave the club this summer, meaning Milos Kerkez will soon be the only senior option at left back.
There's discussion in the war room about strengthening at center back or once again in center midfield, but the need at left back wins out, so the Reds take Dorgu. The Denmark international was just starting to sparkle at the turn of year, having spent a year adapting to the Premier League, but his progress was cut short by a serious hamstring problem.
Liverpool would be happy to add his explosiveness and versatility to the squad.
37. Aston Villa
Rico Lewis, RB, Manchester City
With most of the true top talents off the board by this point, Villa do the smart thing and keep it functional. The squad is in need of another right back, and there's one on the board who fills a need and brings a few added benefits.
Lewis' star has fallen at City, but in Villa boss Unai Emery's highly technical system, he would thrive. The fact that he can invert into center midfield or just straight-up play there also adds some good cover to a position group that was derailed by injuries earlier this year.
38. Manchester United
Alex Scott, CM, Bournemouth
In every draft, there's always one prodigious talent that ends up falling beyond comprehension. In this version, Scott is the one left in the green room looking increasingly anxious.
But the slide finally stops -- and that means ESPN's NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. can stop tearing his hair out -- as Man United are the happy beneficiaries of a classic draft quirk.
United drafted Carlos Baleba in Round 1 to shore up midfield, but they're so light in that department that they clearly need another. Scott can also play in a more attacking role and, if needed, relieve the creative burden on Bruno Fernandes.
39. Manchester City
Lucas Bergvall, CM, Tottenham Hotspur
City are on the clock, and they're very relaxed. With no major needs to address, they can either draft a specific player they love, or pick based on potential. Or they can do both and take Bergvall.
City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on the young Sweden international in the past, calling him "unstoppable" while dribbling. True enough, there are flashes of Frenkie de Jong in his combative, yet neat play.
With Bernardo Silva departing in the summer, there's a vacancy in City's midfield for a player like Bergvall.
40. Arsenal
Conor Bradley, RB, Liverpool
The last pick of this draft -- aka "Mr. Irrelevant" -- is Bradley.
Unenthused by the best striking option (Everton's Thierno Barry) or the best wingers (Alejandro Garnacho or Brighton's Yankuba Minteh) left on the board, Arsenal try to get ahead of a looming issue at right back.
Once a staple of this side, Ben White's form and usage has dropped off a cliff this term, and he was linked with a January exit from the club. Jurriën Timber needs a trusted backup, and once Bradley has recovered from his knee injury, he could be that propellant, attacking option.
TAKEAWAYS
No NFL draft would be complete without fervent reaction to the big picks, the reaches and the sliders. A "winners and losers" reaction would be a step too far, but there are some points worth raising:
Even after two rounds and 40 picks, some talented players went undrafted. Milos Kerkez, Leny Yoro and Lewis Miley all crossed various teams' minds, but their names never made it to the podium.
The drop-off from the top three strikers (Benjamin Sesko, Junior Kroupi and Hugo Ekitiké) is stark. Charalampos Kostoulas went in the second round, then no one else. The process laid bare Liam Delap's fall from grace this season.
Alex Scott's drop all the way to the bottom of the second round was shocking, but drafts unfold in quirky ways. There is a version of this draft that saw him go much earlier -- perhaps to Burnley at the top of Round 2, or maybe to Fulham in the middle of Round 2 -- but he ended up being picked 38th.
Spurs, Leeds, Newcastle, Everton, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester United were able to use both picks on glaringly obvious needs in their squad. Most of the rest used one for that and then simply added quality with the other. Forest arguably got a bit carried away in all the excitement, while Chelsea picked purely on potential (obviously).