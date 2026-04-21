Arsenal close to summer deal for Barcelona's Ona Batlle - sources

Lianne Sanderson and Ali Krieger preview Bayern vs. Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semifinals. (1:40)

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Spain international Ona Batlle is close to finalising an agreement to join Arsenal on a free transfer when her contract with Barcelona expires this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Batlle's deal with Barça is up in June and, despite the Spanish champions' attempts to get her to extend, she is set to return to England, where she previously spent time with Manchester United.

The decision comes as a blow to Barça, who are resigned to losing the 26-year-old, with sources adding they are already exploring what possible replacements could be available on the market.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are set to sign one of the most highly rated full-backs in the game.

Ona Batlle has experience of playing in the Women's Super League with Manchester United. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A regular with Spain and Barça, who she has made 31 appearances for all in all competitions during the current campaign, Batlle stands out for her ability to play as either a left-back or a right-back.

That could come in handy for Arsenal, who expect Katie McCabe to depart this summer when her own contract expires.

There has also been some uncertainty around right-back Emily Fox's future, but sources have told ESPN she has one more year to run on her contract, while talks have already begun over an extension.

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After coming through Barça's academy, Batlle finally returned to the Catalan club in 2023 following spells with Madrid CFF, Levante and Manchester United.

She has won back-to-back Liga F titles at Barça, with a third likely to follow as soon as this week, and one Champions League, but was on the losing side in last year's final against Arsenal.

The two teams remain on track for a rematch in this year's final in Oslo.

Barça face Bayern Munich in the semifinal, while the Gunners take on French champions OL Lyonnes over two legs.

Information from ESPN's Emily Keogh contributed to this story.