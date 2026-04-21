Frank Lampard's Coventry City clinch Championship title

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Coventry City sealed the Championship title after thrashing Portsmouth 5-1 at home on Tuesday.

Frank Lampard's side, who confirmed their promotion to the Premier League on Friday, will now go up as champions of England's second tier.

United States striker Haji Wright, the club's top scorer this season, broke the deadlock on Tuesday with his 17th league goal of the campaign in the 12th minute.

Ephron Mason-Clark added a brace in the second half, either side of an own goal from Portsmouth's Regan Poole, to make sure of the three points and the title before Kaine Kesler Hayden netted a fifth in stoppage time.

Adrian Segecic scored a consolation for 19th-placed Portsmouth.

The win takes Coventry to 89 points for the season and an unassailable lead with two games remaining.

The Sky Blues will return to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years after relegation at the end of the 2000-01 season.

PA contributed to this report.