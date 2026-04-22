Barcelona win 7th straight Liga F title to further quadruple quest

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Barcelona sealed a seventh successive Liga F title with four games to spare on Wednesday by beating local rivals Espanyol 4-1 at the Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque.

Carla Julià Martínez, Caroline Graham Hansen and a brace from young Norway striker Martine Fenger sealed the victory at Espanyol, who had briefed levelled the game at 1-1 via Laia Ballesté's penalty.

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The victory took Barça to 75 points from 26 matches, 16 clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who can reach a maximum of 74 points by winning their remaining five games.

Barça have now been crowned Spanish champions 10 times in total, which is twice as many as any other club in the country. Athletic Club rank second with five.

On route to the title, Barça have dropped points just once, suffering a surprise defeat to Real Sociedad back in October.

Barcelona will next face Levante in the Liga F. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Despite that setback, their authority over the rest of the teams in the division has never been in doubt, with wins at home and away in the Clásico against Madrid proving crucial.

In recent seasons, Madrid had appeared to be closing the gap on Barça. They finished eight points off top last year, losing just two games, but have been unable to match that consistency this time around.

Barça, who also won the Spanish Supercopa in January, now turn their thoughts towards winning a quadruple for the second time in their history, having done it for the first time in the 2023-24 season.

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They have the final of the Copa de la Reina to come against Atlético Madrid on May 16 and will hope to be involved in the Champions League final the following weekend in Oslo.

To reach a European final, they fist have to overcome Bayern Munich, with the first leg taking place in Germany this weekend, with Arsenal and OL Lyonnes meeting in the other semifinal.