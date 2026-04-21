How to watch 2025-26 German Cup semifinals on ESPN

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The DFB-Pokal, or German Cup, is the most prestigious soccer competition in Germany next to the Bundesliga. VfB Stuttgart will inch closer to their second straight German Cup title when the semifinals of the 2025-26 tournament kick off this week in the ESPN App.

Bayer Leverkusen will host Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the first semifinal, followed by Stuttgart taking on SC Freiburg on Thursday in the second semifinal matchup.

Stuttgart defeated Arminia Bielefeld in the 2024-25 final for their fourth German Cup crown. Munich have won a record 20 German Cup titles. They seek their first since 2020 after already clinching this season's Bundesliga championship.

Here are key facts about the 2025-26 German Cup semifinals:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPNU, in the ESPN App and in the German Cup streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

April 22

2:30 p.m.: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich on ESPNU

April 23

2:30 p.m.: VfB Stuttgart vs. SC Freiburg on ESPNU

Who has won the past five German Cup titles?

2025: VfB Stuttgart

2024: Bayer Leverkusen

2023: RB Leipzig

2022: RB Leipzig

2021: Borussia Dortmund

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.