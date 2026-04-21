Nottingham Forest lose Callum Hudson-Odoi for rest of season

Janusz Michallik thinks Nottingham Forest's big win over Burnley will prove their catalyst for avoiding Premier League relegation. (1:25)

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NOTTINGHAM, England -- Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery Tuesday on his right quadriceps muscle.

The relegation-threatened Premier League club said the 25-year-old Englishman "is expected to return to full training during the preseason."

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Hudson-Odoi, who has scored six goals in total this season, was injured in Forest's Europa League quarterfinal game against Porto last Thursday.

He was introduced as a halftime substitute, only to limp off in the 72nd minute.

Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered an injury in Nottingham Forest's win over FC Porto. Molly Darlington - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi sat out Forest's vital top-flight victory at home to Burnley on Sunday and will be absent for the remainder of their domestic and continental fixtures.

Forest are five points clear of the relegation zone with five games left in the Premier League season. The team faces Aston Villa in the Europa League semifinals.

Hudson-Odoi said on social media that his surgery was successful and that he will "be back stronger and better than before."

The former Chelsea player has made three appearances for England. He's also been a target of Ghana, which has reportedly tried to persuade him to switch allegiance.

Information from The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.