EFL clubs reject VAR challenge system for Championship

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The English Football League (EFL) said Tuesday that clubs have rejected the chance to use a video assistant referee challenge system in the Championship next season.

Football Video Support -- a version of VAR which is used in other sports -- was proposed by Professional Game Match Officials at the EFL's annual meeting in March.

FVS would provide managers with two reviews per match, with the referee presented with different camera angles at a monitor by the side of the pitch. The manager would keep a review if successful.

However, the move was opposed by the majority of clubs following a subsequent EFL survey.

"Following a recent consultation with Clubs, the League can confirm that there will be no introduction of further technology to support Match Officials in the @SkyBetChamp for the 2026/27 season," the EFL said in a statement.

English Football League clubs have opposed the introduction of a VAR challenge system. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"The consultation found that a significant majority of Clubs in the division did not favour the introduction of a Football Video Support 'challenge' system.

"The use of Goal Line Technology -- which has been in operation in the division since the 2017/18 season -- will continue."

VAR was introduced to the Premier League in 2019, but is not utilised in the EFL, which is comprised of 72 clubs across the Championship, League One and League Two.

In a recent survey by the Football Supporters' Association, three-quarters of top-flight fans were against its use.

Nearly 8,000 supporters, just over half of whom attend in excess of 15 home games a season, took part in the poll to assess attitudes to the technology.

The results demonstrated just how unpopular it has become, with more than 97% of respondents opposing the statement that VAR makes watching football more enjoyable, while more than 90% disagreed that it has made the matchgoing experience better.

Asked if they support the use of VAR in football, meanwhile, 75.71% said they do not, with more than 70% disagreeing that it has improved the overall accuracy of refereeing decisions. More than 90% also said the technology has removed the spontaneous joy of goal celebrations.

PA contributed to this report.