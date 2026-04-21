Machida Zelvia into AFC Champions League Elite final amid hugely controversial finish

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With their first foray in continental football, Japan's Machida Zelvia have only gone all the way and reached the final of the AFC Champions League Elite -- Asia's premier club competition.

The inspirational run from the J1 League outfit continued on Tuesday evening as they grinded out a 1-0 win over United Arab Emirates' Shabab Al Ahli to book their place in Saturday's decider -- where they will come up against defending champions Al Ahli.

But their latest win -- courtesy of Yuki Soma's first-half strike -- in an already-remarkable campaign finished in controversial fashion, as Shabab Al Ahli were denied a dramatic 92nd-minute equaliser for the most technical of transgressions.

Guilherme Bala looked to have forced extra-time with an outstanding solo effort but Machida, even in the build-up to the goal, had already been appealing over something that was not immediately apparent to most.

As VAR conducted its review after referee Shaun Evans had initially allowed the goal to stand, it soon emerged that Shabab Al Ahli had restarted play from a throw-in before Machida had completed a substitution.

Machida have a valid argument that they were not ready for the restart, especially considering the goal came down the flank that substitute Henry Heroki Mochizuki was headed towards as he replaced Hotaka Nakamura at right-wingback -- although he might not have been in position in any case considering he had to cross the entire width of the field from the opposite touchline.

Still, it is understandable how Shabab Al Ahli will feel hard done by -- in potentially the first-ever case of a goal overturned by VAR due to a substitution.

Staying alive for another 30 minutes was probably the least they deserved for the endeavour they displayed in their search for an equaliser after falling behind, although they only have themselves to blame for falling behind in the first place after just 12 minutes.

As he received possession on the edge of his own box, Shabab Al Ahli centre-back Bogdan Planić was under no real pressure but -- as he retreated into the area -- then criminally underhit a backpass to goalkeeper Hamad Al-Meqbaali.

In a flash, Soma -- back in the starting XI after missing the quarterfinals -- pounced to accept the gift, skipping around Al-Meqbaali before firing into the unguarded net.

It would eventually prove to be one of just two shots on target Machida had throughout the 90 minutes, highlighting just how costly the error was from Planić -- who perhaps wasn't feeling a hundred percent after requiring medical treatment earlier in the contest.

Prior to the game, both Mochizuki and his coach Go Kuroda has predicted that the tie would be decided by defence. Now that they had gotten an early lead, it was down to Machida to prove they had what it took to keep hold of a winning position.

In truth, and as they have been all season, Machida were well organised with every player on the field knowing their role, and performing it with the dogged determination that best epitomises an underdog team.

They were largely able to restrict Shabab Al Ahli to efforts from distance in the opening 45, although speculative efforts from Kauan Santos and Breno weren't far off -- with the former only being denied by the woodwork.

There was also another contentious moment in the first half when Evans awarded a penalty for a trip on Soma by Shabab Al Ahli captain Fede Cartabia -- only to be called to the side for a VAR review.

The touch was slight but there did seem to be contact as Cartabia's left foot clipped the the toes of Soma as he was bursting into the six-yard box but -- after a very brief period of time in front of the monitor, where he was offered just one angle of the incident -- Evans decided to overturn his original decision.

Even before his controversial disallowed goal in injury-time, Guilherme Bala already had a strike in the 64th minute chalked off -- with VAR confirming that he had been correctly flagged for offside. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

In an attritional affair that, in all honesty, wasn't the most exciting game the ACL Elite finals has dished out, it was perhaps always going to be the case that most of the drama would be coming from such calls.

VAR was again prominent four minutes after the hour mark although, on this occasion, it was to confirm a disallowed goal by Shabab Al Ahli rather than overturn one that had been given.

And it was the correct call with Bala originally in an offside position as Yuri César swung in a delivery from the left, before the ball was helped into his path by Gen Shoji's misdirected clearance header for him to glance home from close range.

Shabab Al Ahli were now piling on the pressure and only substitute Mohammad Juma will know how he failed to score in the 72nd minute.

He showed good alertness to swoop after Renan had brought down a cross inside the area but, with his touch taking him diagonally away from a direct path towards goal, Juma -- failing to sufficiently wrap his foot around the ball -- proceeded to fire his shot in the same direction and send it wide of the mark from just two yards.

As the match wore on, it increasingly looked as though Machida had done enough to keep their fairytale run going -- and they ultimately did. But only after one final twist of the tale.

Chaos ensued.

Even before Evans had gone to his monitor, he looked to have flashed a yellow to Cartabia -- which would have been the Argentine's second since he had been substituted -- but neglected to follow up with a red.

Referee Shaun Evans had to be escorted off the field of play by police after being besieged by furious Shabab Al Ahli players following the conclusion of their 1-0 loss to Machida Zelvia on Tuesday. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Once Evans had made his decision, he was -- as expected -- surrounded by a Shabab Al Ahli mob crying out at the perceived injustice.

Their coach Paulo Sousa walked straight towards the tunnel. He was not sighted for the remainder of the contest.

In the pandemonium, it was immediately unclear if he had been sent off -- and he wouldn't have been the only one shown a card in the aftermath of that call. Yet, considering he was able to attend to post-match news conference, it seems like his premature exit was simply because he had seen enough.

Then, when the final whistle blew after 103 controversy-laden minutes, more bedlam.

Evans was once again beset on by the seething Shabab Al Ahli players as fingers were pointed precariously close to his face.

Initially, his only protection was two Shabab Al Ahli substitutes -- who were clearly more concerned about ensuring none of their team-mates would do something they might regret -- before several police personnel stepped in to ensure Evans' safe exit.

Al-Meqbaali, who had been one of the calmer Shabab Al Ahli players when the goal was originally disallowed, became another to be shown a card: a straight red.

Wisely, Machida stayed in the middle of the park -- maintaining their distance away from the turmoil. It was not their business to get involved.

That had simply been to continue their unlikely march in the ACL Elite. And indeed, with another win -- albeit a hugely controversial one -- Machida are, against the odds, through to the biggest game in Asian club football.