MICHELOB ULTRA® "SUPERIOR ACCESS - SUMMER SOCCER" SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND NECESSARY TO ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THE SWEEPSTAKES IS OPEN ONLY TO PERSONS WHO ARE, AT THE TIME OF ENTRY, LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AT LEAST TWENTY-ONE (21) YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER. SWEEPSTAKES WILL BE GOVERNED BY UNITED STATES LAW. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. ELIGIBILITY:

The "Michelob Ultra 'Superior Access - Summer Soccer' Sweepstakes" ("Sweepstakes") is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees, contractors, directors, officers, and agents of Anheuser-Busch, LLC, its affiliates and subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, wholesale distributors, retail licensees, all other service or governmental agencies and their employees involved with the Sweepstakes, and members of their immediate families (spouse, parent, child, or sibling; whether biological, adopted, step, or in-law) or households (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. Participation constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules ("Official Rules") and Sponsor's decisions which are final and binding in all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements as set forth herein.

2. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD:

For purposes of these Official Rules, all times are in Eastern Daylight Time. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 a.m. on April 7, 2026, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. on July 19, 2026 ("Sweepstakes Period"). The Sweepstakes Period is divided into two (2) entry periods (each an "Entry Period") as defined in the chart below. Sponsor's computer is the official time keeping device for this Sweepstakes.

Entry Period Start Date/Time End Date/Time Drawing Date 1 04/07/26

12:00:00 a.m. 05/31/26

11:59:59 p.m. 06/01/26 2 06/01/26

12:00:00 a.m. 07/19/26

11:59:59 p.m 07/21/26

3. HOW TO ENTER:

(1) "ESPN Group Stage Challenge":

Step 1: Use your smart phone or other web-enabled device with data plan to download the "ESPN Fantasy App" or visit "ESPN.com".

Step 2: Navigate to the "ESPN Group Stage Challenge" (April 7, 2026 - June 27, 2026).

Step 3: Complete the "ESPN Group Stage Challenge" predictions.

Step 4: After you make your final "ESPN Group Stage Challenge" predictions, you will be presented with the option to opt-in to enter the "Michelob Ultra Superior Access Sweepstakes".

Step 5: To enter:

(1) Opt-in to the "Michelob Ultra Superior Access Sweepstakes".

(2) After you opt-in to the "Michelob Ultra Superior Access Sweepstakes", visit https://www.michelobultra.com/superioraccess/summerofsoccer and follow the online instructions to complete and submit the online entry form.

Upon completion of Step 5(1) and Step 5(2) as defined above, you will receive one (1) entry ("Entry") into the Sweepstakes.

(2) ESPN Knockout Bracket Challenge:

Step 1: Use your smart phone or other web-enabled device with data plan to download the "ESPN Fantasy App" or visit "ESPN.com".

Step 2: Navigate to the "ESPN Knockout Bracket Challenge" (June 27, 2026 - June 28, 2026).

Step 3: Complete the "ESPN Knockout Bracket Challenge" predictions.

Step 4: After you make your final "ESPN Knockout Bracket Challenge" predictions, you will be presented with the option to opt-in to enter the "Michelob Ultra Superior Access Sweepstakes".

Step 5: To enter:

(3) Opt-in to the "Michelob Ultra Superior Access Sweepstakes".

(4) After you opt-in to the "Michelob Ultra Superior Access Sweepstakes", visit https://www.michelobultra.com/superioraccess/summerofsoccer and follow the online instructions to complete and submit the online entry form

Upon completion of Step 5(1) and Step 5(2) as defined above, you will receive one (1) entry ("Entry") into the Sweepstakes.

(3) Internet:

Visit https://www.michelobultra.com/superioraccess/summerofsoccer during the Sweepstakes Period and follow the online instructions to complete and submit the online entry form (also an "Entry").

For all Entries:

Automated Entries are prohibited, and any use of automated devices will cause disqualification. Entrants may not enter with multiple email addresses, nor use any other device or artifice, to enter multiple times or as multiple entrants. Any entrant who attempts to enter with multiple email addresses under multiple identities or uses any device or artifice to register multiple times, will be disqualified and forfeits all prizes won, in Sponsor's sole discretion. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Should multiple users of the same email account enter the Sweepstakes, and a dispute thereafter arise regarding the identity of the entrant, the authorized account holder of said email account at the time of entry will be considered an entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account subscriber is the natural person who is assigned the email address by the ISP or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account subscriber.

All Entries must be received and recorded during the Sweepstakes Period. Only the methods of entry described herein are valid. No other forms of entry are valid. To be valid, each Entry must comply with all of these Official Rules. Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period.

If entering with a mobile phone or other web-enabled device and using your wireless carrier's network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply. Check with your wireless service provider for details on these and any other applicable charges. Entrants are solely responsible for any such wireless charges.

4. SWEEPSTAKES DRAWING:

Entry Period 1: Ten (10) potential winners will be selected in a random drawing to be held on or about June 1, 2026, from among all eligible Entries received during Entry Period 1 by Sponsor, whose decisions are final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Non-winning Entries from Entry Period 1 will carry forward to the Entry Period 2 random drawing. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received during Entry Period 1.

Entry Period 2: Ten (10) potential winners will be selected in a random drawing to be held on or about July 21, 2026, from among all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period by Sponsor, whose decisions are final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received during Entry Period 2.

5. WINNER NOTIFICATION AND OBLIGATIONS:

Entry Period 1:

All prizes will be awarded (time permitting). Potential winners will be notified via email or phone call and will be required to respond to the notification within twenty-four (24) hours indicating whether they can accept the prize. If a potential winner does not respond to the notification within the twenty-four (24) hour time-period, the prize will be forfeited, and an alternate potential winner will be randomly selected (time permitting). Any alternate potential winner selected will also be required to respond to the notification within the time frame stated above. Sponsor will attempt to award each prize three (3) times and if no alternate potential winner responds within the twenty-four (24) hour time-period following the third attempt, the prize will not be awarded. Sponsor will attempt to award each prize three (3) times and if no alternate potential winner responds within the twenty-four (24) hour time-period following the third attempt, the prize will not be awarded. Sponsor will attempt to award each prize three (3) times and if no alternate potential winner responds within the twenty-four (24) hour time-period following the third attempt, the prize will not be awarded.

Obligations of Potential Winner:

• Potential winner may be required to complete, sign, and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability and, unless prohibited by law, publicity release to Sponsor within twenty-four (24) hours of prize acceptance.

• Potential winner will be required to complete, sign, and return a "Release of Liability, Voluntary Assumption of Risk, and Indemnity Agreement" to Sponsor within twenty-four (24) hours of prize acceptance.

Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Official Rules, including verification that the winner is twenty-one (21) years of age or older, the potential winner will be declared an official winner of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor cannot verify that the potential winner is twenty-one (21) years of age or older prior to winner notification, the potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner will be randomly selected (time permitting).

Obligations of Potential Winner's One (1) Guest:

• Potential winner's one (1) guest must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of May 31, 2026.

• Potential winner's one (1) guest will be required to complete, sign, and return a "Release of Liability, Voluntary Assumption of Risk, and Indemnity Agreement" to Sponsor within twenty-four (24) hours of potential winner's prize acceptance.

Obligations of Potential Winner and Potential Winner's One (1) Guest:

• If Sponsor so elects, each potential winner and one (1) guest may be required to submit to a confidential background check. Such background check may include (but is not limited to) investigation of criminal, sexual offenses, social media presence, or other arrest or conviction record, and any other factor deemed relevant by the Sponsor to help ensure that each potential winner and one (1) guest will not bring the Sponsor into public disrepute, contempt, scandal, or ridicule or reflect unfavorably on Sponsor. If requested, each potential winner and one (1) guest agree to sign waiver forms authorizing the release of personal and background information. In the event of noncompliance, to be determined at the sole discretion of Sponsor, prize will be forfeited and will be randomly awarded to an alternate winner (time permitting).

In the event of noncompliance within any stated time-period, the prize will be forfeited, and an alternate potential winner will be randomly selected. Any alternate potential winner selected will also be required to adhere to the time periods described herein. Any prize notification or prize returned to the Sponsor or its agencies as undeliverable will result in disqualification and the awarding of that prize to an alternate potential winner. Sponsor will attempt to award each prize three (3) times and if no alternate potential winner responds within the twenty-four (24) hour time-period following the third attempt, the prize will not be awarded. Sponsor will attempt to award each prize three (3) times and if no alternate potential winner responds within the twenty-four (24) hour time-period following the third attempt, the prize will not be awarded.

Released Parties (as defined in Rule 9) are not responsible for suspended or discontinued Internet, wireless, or land-line phone service or a change in an entrant's email, phone number or mailing address which may result in a potential winner not receiving initial prize notification or his/her prize information.

Entry Period 2:

All prizes will be awarded. Potential winners will be notified via email or phone call and will be required to respond to the notification within forty-eight (48) hours indicating whether they can accept the prize. If a potential winner does not respond to the notification within the forty-eight (48) hour time-period, the prize will be forfeited, and an alternate potential winner will be randomly selected. Any alternate potential winner selected will also be required to respond to the notification within the time frame stated above. Sponsor will attempt to award each prize three (3) times and if no alternate potential winner responds within the forty-eight (48) hour time-period following the third attempt, the prize will not be awarded. Sponsor will attempt to award each prize three (3) times

and if no alternate potential winner responds within the forty-eight (48) hour time-period following the third attempt, the prize will not be awarded.

Obligations of the Potential Winner:

· Potential winner may be required to complete, sign, and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability and, unless prohibited by law, publicity release to Sponsor within forty-eight (48) hours of prize acceptance.

· If Sponsor elects, potential winner may be required to submit to a confidential background check. Such background check may include (but is not limited to) investigation of criminal, sexual offenses, or other arrest or conviction record, social media presence, and any other factor deemed relevant by the Sponsor to help ensure that the potential winner will not bring the Sponsor into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule or reflect unfavorably on the Sponsor. If requested, the potential winner agrees to sign waiver forms authorizing the release of personal and background information. In the event of noncompliance, to be determined at the sole discretion of Sponsor, prize will be forfeited, and an alternate potential winner will be randomly selected.

Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Official Rules, including verification that the winner is twenty-one (21) years of age or older, the potential winner will be declared an official winner of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor cannot verify that the potential winner is twenty-one (21) years of age or older prior to winner notification, then the potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner will be randomly selected.

In the event of noncompliance within any stated time-period, the prize will be forfeited, and an alternate potential winner will be randomly selected. Any alternate potential winner selected will also be required to adhere to the time periods described herein. Any prize notification or prize returned to the Sponsor or its agencies as undeliverable will result in disqualification and the awarding of that prize to an alternate potential winner. Sponsor will attempt to award each prize three (3) times and if no alternate potential winner responds within the forty-eight (48) hour time-period following the third attempt, the prize will not be awarded. Sponsor will attempt to award each prize three (3) times and if no alternate potential winner responds within the forty-eight (48) hour time-period following the third attempt, the prize will not be awarded.

Released Parties (as defined in Rule 8) are not responsible for suspended or discontinued Internet, wireless, or land-line phone service or a change in an entrant's email, phone number or mailing address which may result in a potential winner not receiving initial prize notification or his/her prize information.

6. PRIZE DETAILS:

Entry Period 1:

Prizes (ten [10] prizes to be awarded; see Rule 2; see Rule 4): Each winner will receive two (2) tickets for winner and one (1) guest to attend one (1) soccer match scheduled to occur in June 2026. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") is $500.00. Actual value depends on ticket price.

Match date to be determined by Sponsor, in Sponsor's sole discretion, and is subject to availability and change. Seating assignments to be determined by Sponsor, in Sponsor's sole discretion, and are subject to availability and change. Any tickets awarded cannot be resold at any time or for any reason. Any attempt to resell the tickets will result in a revocation of the prize, and an alternate potential winner may be selected (time permitting).

Tickets are intended solely for use by winner and one(1) guest and may not be provided to any other person, including through resale, exchange, or barter. Any such resale, exchange, barter, or other commercial or promotional use may result in disqualification, prize forfeiture, and invalidation of the license granted for the tickets.

Air transportation, ground transportation, accommodations, meals, gratuities, personal purchases, and all other expenses not specified herein are the winner's responsibility.

If the prize cannot be awarded for any reason including acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, work stoppage, COVID-19, or any other natural disaster outside of Sponsor's control, then no prize will be awarded.

If winner cannot accept the prize as specified, prize will be forfeited and will be randomly awarded to an alternate winner (time permitting). Total ARV of all Entry Period 1 prizes is $5,000.00. Any difference between stated value and actual value will not be awarded.

Entry Period 2:

Prizes (ten [10] prizes to be awarded; see Rule 2; see Rule 4): Each winner will receive one (1) "Hypebeast Jersey". ARV is $100.00. If winner cannot accept the prize as specified, prize will be forfeited and will be randomly awarded to an alternate winner. Total ARV of all Entry Period 2 prizes is $1,000.00. Any difference between stated value and actual value will not be awarded.

For All Prizes:

Alcohol beverages are not part of the prize. Limit one (1) prize per person. Prize is non-transferable and no cash equivalent or substitution of prize is offered, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. If a prize or any portion thereof cannot be awarded for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Prize winners will be solely responsible for all federal, state and/or local

taxes, and for any other fees or costs associated with the prizes they receive, regardless of whether it, in whole or in part, is used.

7. PUBLICITY:

Acceptance of prize offered constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's name, voice, biographical information and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and promotion without further compensation in all media now known or hereafter discovered worldwide and on the Internet without notice or review or approval as permitted by law.

8. RELEASE:

By accepting a prize, winner agrees to release and hold Anheuser-Busch, LLC and ESPN, LLC, harmless from any and all actions, causes of actions, suits, debts, dues, accounts, claims, damages, liability, losses, harm, costs or expenses, including without limitation any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the entrant or any other person, including personal injury, death, or property damage, arising out of, or in any way related to the Sweepstakes.

9. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

Anheuser-Busch, LLC, ESPN, LLC, and each of their respective employees, contractors, directors, officers, affiliates, subsidiaries, and agencies (collectively the "Released Parties") are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, unintelligible, returned or undelivered Entries, telephone calls, text messages, email, or for lost, interrupted or unavailable satellite, network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Website, or other connections availability, accessibility or traffic congestion, miscommunications, failed computer, network, telephone, satellite or cable hardware or software or lines, or technical failure, or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions, computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of this Sweepstakes or Website, or act in violation of the Official Rules, or act in any manner to threaten or abuse or harass any person, or violate Website's terms of service, as solely determined by the Sponsor, will be disqualified. Released Parties are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Sweepstakes, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such Entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrants or any other person's computer, or property related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes. Should any portion of Sweepstakes be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Sweepstakes, or submission of Entries, Sponsor reserves

the right at their sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes, and randomly select the winner from valid Entries received prior to action taken, or otherwise as may be deemed fair and equitable by the Sponsor. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the authorized subscriber of the email account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these rules. The authorized account subscriber is the natural person who is assigned the email address by the ISP or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses. All materials submitted become the property of Anheuser-Busch, LLC and will not be returned.

SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR OTHER DAMAGES; AS A RESULT, THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU, AND THE FOREGOING PARAGRAPHS SHALL NOT APPLY TO A RESIDENT OF NEW JERSEY TO THE EXTENT DAMAGES TO SUCH NEW JERSEY RESIDENT ARE THE RESULT OF ANY NEGLIGENT, FRAUDULENT OR RECKLESS ACT(S) OR INTENTIONAL MISCONDUCT ON THE PART OF SPONSOR.

10. DISPUTE RESOLUTION:

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, or any claim or dispute that has arisen or may arise between you and Sponsor, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Missouri without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules. The place of arbitration shall be St. Louis, Missouri.

11. PRIVACY POLICY:

The information you submit in connection with this Sweepstakes may be used by Sponsor for purposes of administration and fulfillment of the Sweepstakes, and in accordance with Sponsor's privacy policy located at https://www.anheuser-busch.com/privacy-policy (also a "Website"). If you are verified as a prize winner, your first name, last initial, city and state will be included in a publicly available winner's list.

12. OFFICIAL RULES:

The Official Rules of the Sweepstakes are available for viewing at https://www.michelobultra.com/superioraccess/summerofsoccer during the Sweepstakes Period.

13. SPONSOR:

Anheuser-Busch, LLC, One Busch Place, St. Louis, MO 63118

14. WINNER'S LIST:

For a list of the winners, hand-print "Michelob Ultra 'Superior Access - Summer Soccer' Sweepstakes" Winner's List Request", your first and last name, and your complete address on a 3" x 5" card and mail to: Michelob Ultra "Superior Access - Summer Soccer" Sweepstakes Winners' List Request, c/o Anheuser-Busch, LLC, One Busch Place, St. Louis, MO 63118, for receipt within sixty (60) days after the end date of the Sweepstakes Period.

© 2026 Anheuser-Busch, Michelob ULTRA® Light Beer, St. Louis, MO