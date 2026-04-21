Pep Guardiola: Wayne Rooney's rebuke of Man City celebrations 'stupid'

Pep Guardiola discusses Manchester City's mentality in the title race with Arsenal and what they must do in order to win the Premier League title. (1:50)

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Pep Guardiola has branded suggestions Manchester City over-celebrated their win over Arsenal as "stupid" after Wayne Rooney criticised the post-match reaction of players and fans.

City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and will have the chance to go top of the table when they play Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

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Rooney said the celebrations after the win over Arsenal "were a bit over the top."

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy agreed and said the scenes at fulltime which included Gianluigi Donnarumma jumping into the crowd "felt a bit much."

But Guardiola has hit back at the pundits and says the celebrations were not excessive given the importance of the game.

"When they celebrated, people can say whatever -- stupid things they want to say -- they celebrated because they know the value of the opponent," said the City boss.

Pep Guardiola celebrates with Erling Haaland after Manchester City's win over Arsenal. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"They knew if we didn't win it would be 'bye bye.' They won and still we are there. How can they not celebrate it? As much as you respect the opponent and the fans of the opponent, celebrate however you want."

As well as Donnarumma being mobbed by fans, Erling Haaland was caught singing into a television which was following the players on a lap of honour -- something which happens after most home games.

Fans also unveiled a banner which read: "Panic on the streets of London."

Rooney said the reaction at the final whistle was "a little bit premature and it might come back to bite them."

Guardiola, however, said he disagrees.

"Wait until the end of the season to celebrate? Come on," he said.

"I said to them 'every single game go to our fans and enjoy the moment.'

"What sense is there not to live it? You have to celebrate just once if you win? And if you don't win you cry all the time? Come on.

"Everybody knew that game. It was a final. Especially for us. Maybe not for them but for us it was a final and of course you have to celebrate it."