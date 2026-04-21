Vinícius Júnior turns 'whistles into applause' in Madrid win

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Burley: Too much power in the wrong place at Real Madrid (2:49)

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Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa backed Vinícius Júnior after the star forward was whistled by fans during the team's 2-1 win over Alavés on Tuesday, saying Vinícius had "turned the whistles into applause" with his second-half goal.

Kylian Mbappé put Madrid ahead at the Bernabéu with a deflected shot, before Vinícius made it 2-0 with a superb long-range effort, and then Toni Martínez scored a consolation goal for the visitors in added time.

The Bernabéu crowd voiced their frustration at Madrid's Champions League exit to Bayern Munich by whistling both Mbappé and Vinícius, while fans were also critical of substitute Eduardo Camavinga, who was sent off in Munich.

"Vinícius has always made a big effort in difficult situations," Arbeloa said in his postmatch news conference. "He's carried the team on his back. We can't doubt his attitude. He doesn't hide, he's brave. He's a Madrid fan, he feels the shirt and the badge.

"The crowd is demanding, they want the best from their players. Vini today turned the whistles into applause, he's done it before, and that's what's important."

Arbeloa also expressed his support for Camavinga, whose recent performances have drawn criticism from fans and the Madrid media.

"He has a lot of personality and a lot of experience despite his youth," Arbeloa said. "He's like Vini, they arrived very young at Real Madrid, they've done a lot and won important trophies. He has the confidence of his coach and the club, and I'm sure of the fans too."

Madrid's win took them within six points of leaders Barcelona, who host Celta Vigo on Wednesday, with the two giants set to meet in El Clásico on May 10.

Another star, midfielder Jude Bellingham, appeared unhappy at being substituted after just 58 minutes against Alavés, prompting a brief discussion with Arbeloa on the touchline.

"Jude is coming from where he's come from," Arbeloa explained. "In Munich, he played his first 90 minutes in a long time, and on Friday we have another game.

"He has that mentality, that ambition, and even in a game like this he wants to keep helping and stay on the pitch."

Centre-back Éder Militão was substituted just before halftime at the Bernabéu with an injury.

Club sources told ESPN the issue appeared to be a hamstring problem, although it was not thought to be serious.